Pelicans get past Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS -- On a night when the Memphis Grizzlies had every reason to be distracted, the New Orleans Pelicans had every reason to keep the pedal to the metal.

Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 23 points and dished out eight assists, and three teammates scored at least 20 points to power New Orleans to a 106-95 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Before the game, rumors swirled that the Grizzlies (25-11) were prepared to trade reserve forward Tayshaun Prince and a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for high-scoring forward Jeff Green.

Uncertain about his status, Prince, a 13-year veteran, played 25 minutes but struggled from the floor, missing his first five shots before hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final quarter after the outcome already was decided.

Asked if the Grizzlies were distracted, Prince said simply, “I don’t know.”

“We haven’t been playing Memphis basketball consistently for the last 3 1/2 to 4 weeks,” Prince said. “I don’t know if I could (say) that’s the reason. We’ve been up and down, and even though we were down sometimes, we were still able to pull some games out by playing pretty good in the fourth quarters.”

Prince, who has an expiring $7.7 million contract, said moving on is part of the culture of the NBA.

“Listen, I’ve been in this league for 13 years,” he said. “Ever since I signed my first deal in Detroit, I was on the trading block every year. So, it’s part of the business, and if that’s the case, then so be it.”

To thicken the plot, during the game, reserve Memphis forward Quincy Pondexter’s name surfaced as an additional piece of a three-team trade, going from the Grizzlies back to the Pelicans, who acquired him on draft day in 2010 but dealt him in December 2011 to Memphis.

Pondexter said he wasn’t aware of his name coming up in any trade talks until he checked his cell phone after the game. He did not play against the Pelicans.

”My phone was blowing up,“ Pondexter said. ”My mom, my sister, everyone was in a panic, so I reached out to my agent. I‘m going to talk to him in the next couple of minutes and see what happens.

“There’s so much emotion,” he added. “(The Pelicans) did take a chance on me. They drafted me. I know (general manager) Dell (Demps), I know (coach) Monty (Williams). I know the culture of the organization. But to leave Memphis is something I never thought I would have to come to. It’s crazy even thinking about it.”

The Pelicans (18-18) snapped a two-game losing streak and got balanced scoring. In addition to Holiday, guard Tyreke Evans scored 21 points and forwards Anthony Davis and Ryan Anderson had 20 each.

Williams inserted forward Dante Cunningham into the starting lineup, and Cunningham blocked three shots and grabbed seven boards, including four on the offensive glass.

“Dante’s energy was unreal, blocking shots, getting rebounds,” Williams said. “Those are the moments that help you overcome when a team is making a run.”

Cunningham’s starting role pushed Evans to the bench, but Evans said he happily agreed to the move. Evans provided an offensive spark with his hard drives to the basket, and he also had 10 rebounds and five assists.

“We controlled the game, and at the end, we ran our sets through A.D. (Davis) and Tyreke,” Holiday said. “Tyreke got to the basket. We just played well down the stretch. It was a nice balance. When Tyreke came in around the five-minute mark (of the first quarter), he kept it going. When Tyreke comes in and gets to the basket and does what he does, we’re hard to beat.”

The Grizzlies were paced by center Marc Gasol and guard Mike Conley with 19 points each.

“One Achilles heel for us all night were the times when we got stops and they got offensive rebounds, the ones that are two feet away where they tip it and put it in,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.

The Pelicans, who never trailed, added four 3-pointers in the third quarter -- two each by Anderson and guard Eric Gordon -- to take an 82-71 lead. The Pelicans made nine of their first 17 shots from long range.

NOTES: The Grizzlies had been 17-2 against sub-.500 teams before losing to the Pelicans. ... Memphis lost its third consecutive road game. ... After missing nine games with a sore right knee, F Zach Randolph returned for Memphis and had 11 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes. ... Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, whose team holds the eighth playoff spot, said the Western Conference competition is like a nuclear arms race. “Mentally, it can really weigh on you when you’re behind in the West because you see all the trades that are happening, and the good teams keep adding good players and getting better,” Joerger said. ... Entering Friday night, the Pelicans had lost two consecutive games, averaging just 43.0 points in the second half. New Orleans blew a 13-point lead in a 98-94 loss at Charlotte. The Pelicans scored 56 in the second half Friday night.