Pelicans erase double-digit halftime deficit to stun Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS -- The Memphis Grizzlies have earned the second-best record in the Western Conference for a reason. Once the Grizzlies have an opponent buried, that opponent normally remains six feet under.

Not so on Saturday night.

After digging themselves an 18-point hole in the first half and looking hopelessly lost, the New Orleans Pelicans climbed all the way back for a 95-89 victory behind guard Tyreke Evans’s game-high 26 points and forward Anthony Davis’ 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

It was the first time all season that Memphis (44-18) had blown a lead larger than 14 points.

The loss apparently unsettled Memphis coach Dave Joerger so much that he came out of his locker room moments after the game, asked a lone reporter for any questions, and, hearing none, ducked back inside the locker room without an explanation.

“It was a character win, for sure, for our team,” said Pelicans coach Monty Williams, whose team lost 104-98 on Friday night after committing 18 turnovers. “I thought we had a bit of a hangover from last night. I thought the third quarter was one of the best bursts out of halftime that we’ve had in a long time.”

The Grizzlies used a suffocating defense to force 13 first-half turnovers and built a 41-23 lead with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Pelicans managed to cut the deficit to 50-38 at halftime, but it figured to be a long road back against a veteran team.

The Pelicans exploded out of the third quarter with a 24-7 run sparked by Evans’ penetration, Davis’ rim-running and some timely perimeter shots by guard Eric Gordon. In a 33-17 third quarter, the Pelicans made of 10 of 14 from the floor and held the Grizzlies to 4-of-14 shooting to take a 71-67 lead into the final period.

“If we want to be a good team, a championship team, we can’t play like that,” said forward Zach Randolph, who went 3 of 10 from the floor and finished with just seven points, 10 below his average. “We’re still learning. We still have a lot of work to do. They attacked us off the dribble. In the third quarter, they hit a lot of tough shots, and that was the game. We couldn’t get stops.”

Memphis also severely hurt its chances at the free throw line. The NBA’s fifth-best foul-shooting team (77.7 percent) made just 19 of 29. The Pelicans (34-29) got to the line only 13 times but made 11.

Evans said his poor first-half play was a case of him looking to try to force passes into the paint instead of looking for the small holes in the lane where he normally can split double-teams with ease.

“In the first quarter I was just trying to find guys and see how the game was going,” Evans said. “I was just trying to get guys involved because the last game I was turning the ball over too much. The coaches started telling me to start being aggressive, and that’s when I looked for my lanes and started attacking the basket.”

The Pelicans led 91-87 with 1:52 left after Gordon hit a 3-pointer, but Memphis made it 91-89 with one free throw each by forwards Tony Allen and Jeff Green. Gordon made both foul shots after being fouled with 24.5 seconds left to put New Orleans up 93-89, and Evans and center Omer Asik hit two more free throws in the final 13.3 seconds to put the game away.

The Grizzlies (44-18) were led by Green with 20 points and Mike Conley with 17, but they scored just 39 points in the second half.

“The second half we just played together and nobody was shooting bad shots,” Davis said. “We were making easy plays for one another. The biggest thing was that we defended well and tried to create problems for Zach and Marc (Gasol).”

Backup point guard Norris Cole had seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Pelicans, who are a half-game behind eighth-place Oklahoma City for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

NOTES: Memphis coach Dave Joerger believes the Pelicans, fighting for the eighth playoff position in the Western Conference, are a team on the rise. “I love their team,”Joerger said. “I’ve been calling it for the past two years that they’re going to be in the playoffs. I think they certainly have a top-five -- some people think a top-three -- player in Anthony Davis to go along with a lot of good players. ... They get up and down the floor, they’re athletic, they’re long. They’re in the same situation we were in last year where every game matters, and if you get your heart broken one night, you know you have to get it back the next.” ... The Pelicans were 6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs after losing the first game. “I think our guys just care,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. ... Pelicans PF Ryan Anderson (right MCL sprain) is getting closer to a return.