Gasol’s career-high 38 points power Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS -- Sometimes, all it takes is an attitude.

Memphis center Marc Gasol had struggled to score in the last two weeks, but his decision to come out looking to impose his offensive will paid off Tuesday as he exploded for a career-high 38 points, including 16 of 16 from the free throw line, to power the Grizzlies to a 113-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Gasol, who finished 11 of 22 from the floor, hit back-to-back jumpers late in the fourth quarter to give the Grizzlies (11-8) a 105-95 lead with 5:15 left, and they coasted home.

“It’s not about the points by any means,” said Gasol, who kept the Grizzlies in range of the Pelicans by scoring 22 first-half points as New Orleans took a 65-64 halftime lead. “It’s been a tough week or 10 days as far as me playing, and I wanted to take a different approach to the game, and it worked. We got the win, and I‘m happy for that.”

Gasol had averaged 11.2 points on 20-of-50 shooting in the Grizzlies’ previous five games - when Memphis went 3-2 - but he decided to be more intentional in looking for his shot against the Pelicans.

“Marc was very aggressive,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “I know he’s been carrying the load for us, and he was very aggressive. We were struggling to get going early in the game, especially at the defensive end of the floor, and it was good for him to get going. He got to the foul line, which helped us set our defense a little bit better.”

Gasol’s 16 made free throws also were a career high.

“I had good rhythm, and it’s always easier to shoot a lot of them than a few of them,” said Gasol, who made six free throws in the first quarter. “Once you get in a rhythm, it’s a lot easier. I think it’s tougher when you shoot two or four.”

The Pelicans clawed back within 107-102 on consecutive 3-pointers by guards Norris Cole and Tyreke Evans with 2:53 left, but the Grizzlies outscored New Orleans 7-2 down the stretch, getting a strong driving layup and a 3-pointer from point guard Mike Conley.

Conley said he was thrilled Gasol came out determined to look for his shot.

“It was fun to watch, fun to be a part of,” Conley said. “We were all rooting for him. Those are special nights, and he deserved it. He was just aggressive. Every opportunity he got with the ball he looked to score first instead of always looking to make a play and move the ball. When he’s aggressive like that, obviously that’s what he’s capable of doing. Hopefully that starts a trend. When you’re making free throws, too, it really helps, and he’s had a phenomenal year from the line.”

In his first game of the season after returning from preseason knee surgery, Evans led the Pelicans (4-14) with 20 points and 10 assists. But forward Anthony Davis had a difficult shooting night, making 4 of 15 from the floor to finish with 17 points. Davis was a defensive force, however, blocking nine shots.

“It seems to me that (Evans) is pretty healthy and ready to go,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.

Forward Zach Randolph added 14 points for Memphis, and guard Mario Chalmers and Matt Barnes had 13 each. The Grizzlies were 25 of 26 from the foul line.

Gasol scored 14 points in the second quarter as the Grizzlies erased a 41-27 deficit with a 33-14 run. Gasol was 6 of 11 from the floor in the first half, and made all 10 free throw attempts.

Davis said it may take some time to reintegrate Evans and backup point guard Norris Cole into the flow.

“It’s tough when you have two of your key guys come back and all the lineups are messed up and everybody’s trying to get back accustomed to one another,” Davis said. “But that’s not an excuse. We still got to come and play defensively.”

NOTES: After playing in only two preseason games and having surgery on his right knee, G Tyreke Evans returned to the starting lineup for the Pelicans. The slashing guard missed the first 17 regular-season games. ... Reserve PG Norris Cole, a valuable player down the stretch last season, also returned from a sprained left ankle. “It’s good to have him and Norris back,” said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. “Now it is just going to be getting them incorporated with everyone in the rotation.” ... The Grizzlies’ team bus was delayed in traffic due to rain and late getting to the Smoothie King Center. ... Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said he didn’t like his team’s 26 turnovers in a 92-84 victory over the winless 76ers on Sunday. “We’ve got to do a good job of trying to control the tempo of the game offensively, that is moving the basketball and not turning it over,” he said.