Preview: Grizzlies at Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a battle for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference and the next three games, beginning Wednesday at the Utah Jazz, could determine plenty. The Grizzlies are in a virtual tie for seventh place with the Dallas Mavericks and a half-game in front of the Phoenix Suns and also are within two games of the fifth-place Portland Trail Blazers and 1 1/2 behind the sixth-place Golden State Warriors. After taking on the Jazz, the last-place team in the West, Memphis continues its five-game road trip with stops in Golden State and Portland.

The Grizzlies have gained five games on the Trail Blazers in the last 10 and have won four of five entering their game with the Jazz. Memphis hasn’t trailed in the last 86 minutes of playing time, beginning with an 82-71 win Saturday against the East-leading Indiana Pacers and followed up with a wire-to-wire 109-92 victory Monday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz shouldn’t put up much of a fight, as they’ve lost 12 of their last 14 games and will likely be without second-leading scorer Alec Burks, who has missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Root Sports (Utah)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-28): If Burks is unable to play, it would mark the second straight game Memphis has faced a short-handed team, as third-leading scorer Nikola Pekovic of the Timberwolves didn’t play Monday because of an ankle injury. Memphis’s big men got the best of Utah centers Derrick Favors (six points, eight rebounds) and Enes Kanter (12 points, 12 rebounds) when these teams met March 18, a 96-86 win by the host Grizzlies. Zach Randolph had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Marc Gasol contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies in that victory.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (23-48): The Jazz were a minus-24 when rookie point guard Trey Burke was on the floor Monday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons, and minus-two when second-year point man Diante Garrett was running the offense. With Burks likely missing a third straight game, Garrett will get another shot at picking up the slack when Burke is out of the game. The biggest challenge for the former Iowa State star will be handling the pressure of Memphis counterpart Mike Conley, who has finished in the top three in the NBA in steals in each of the past two seasons, though he has dropped to 21st this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis G Courtney Lee, who averaged 11 field-goal attempts per game in February, has combined for four in the last two games

2. Randolph is 1-17 from 3-point range this season after making his only attempt against Minnesota. Randolph made a career-best 25-of-73 from beyond the arc while playing 39 games with the Los Angeles Clippers during part of the 2008-09 season.

3. Jazz G Hayward is averaging a team-high 15.9 points after scoring 32 against the Pistons on Monday.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 94, Jazz 81