Preview: Grizzlies at Jazz

The streaking Memphis Grizzlies are in search of their eighth consecutive victory as they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Memphis owns the longest winning streak in the Western Conference and resides in second place, just three games behind the first-place Golden State Warriors. Utah posted a 97-91 victory over the Grizzlies on Dec. 22 to snap a four-game losing streak in the series and has lost eight of its last 12 games.

The Jazz put up a strong road effort Tuesday in Portland before falling 103-102 to the Trail Blazers. Utah small forward Gordon Hayward continued his torrid play with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and he is averaging 23 points over the last six games — scoring 24 or more in five of the contests. Memphis posted a 102-101 road victory over Phoenix on Monday with point guard Mike Conley leading the way with 23 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (36-12): Forward Jeff Green provided his biggest contribution since being acquired via trade from the Boston Celtics when he converted a go-ahead three-point play with 4.5 seconds left in the win over Suns. “I was being aggressive toward the rim, just trying to make a play,” Green told reporters. “I’d been struggling all game and I just wanted to come through for the team.” Green is averaging 12.4 points in 11 games since joining Memphis and has failed to reach double digits three times.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (17-31): Utah produced a stirring win over Golden State on Friday and pushed Portland to the brink Tuesday, and coach Quin Snyder sees a difference in his squad from early in the season. “We’ve gone from losing nine straight games in November to talk about how to beat the best teams in the West,” Snyder told reporters. “It gets harder and harder to see those incremental gains. It’s good that we’re approaching that point. I don’t think we’re there yet.” The Jazz can also point to the December win over the Grizzlies, but that accomplishment might lead to Memphis thinking about delivering some retribution.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are 8-27 when playing at Utah.

2. Jazz C Rudy Gobert has reached double digits in rebounds in five of the past six games.

3. Memphis SG Vince Carter (foot) will miss his third straight contest.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Jazz 100