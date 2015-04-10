Preview: Grizzlies at Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies once appeared destined to claim the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but are now part of a four-team battle as they visit the Utah Jazz on Friday. Memphis is competing with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs as the season winds down and needs to step up its play down the stretch.

“We’re just trying to win every game,” point guard Mike Conley told reporters. “Things will shake out how they’re supposed to.” Utah won’t be an easy mark, not with having won five of its last six games and beating the Grizzlies in two of the three previous meetings this season. Dealing away Enes Kanter to Oklahoma City to get center Rudy Gobert into the starting lineup led to improved team chemistry and much better defense. Memphis is beginning a three-game road trip and received momentum prior to the trip by routing the New Orleans Pelicans 110-74 on Wednesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (53-25): Zach Randolph had 15 points and 13 rebounds against the Pelicans and Memphis is hoping it’s a sign the power forward is about to step up his game. He had just one double-double in a 10-game span prior to breaking loose against New Orleans and has only reached 20 points once in the last seven contests. Randolph is averaging 10 rebounds over the past five games after grabbing an average of 4.3 over the previous six games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (36-42): Small forward Gordon Hayward has run out of gas and is expected to have his minutes limited over the final four games. Hayward has totaled nine points on 3-of-14 shooting over the past two games and didn’t play more than 20 minutes in either of them while displaying fatigue. Coach Quin Snyder will probably be quick to pull Hayward when he’s lacking energy but told reporters he doesn’t plan to shut Hayward down for the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are just 9-27 when playing at Utah.

2. Memphis G/F Tony Allen (hamstring) will sit out his sixth consecutive game.

3. Gobert is averaging 15.3 rebounds in three games against Memphis this season, including a career-best 24 on March 3.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 94, Jazz 91