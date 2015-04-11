Grizzlies avoid misstep against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Behind a fast fourth-quarter start, the Utah Jazz appeared poised to play spoiler as the Memphis Grizzlies jockeyed for NBA playoff seeding.

Utah carved out a big lead and put Memphis on its heels only a few minutes into the quarter. But the Grizzlies’ defense quickly altered those upset plans and Memphis shut down Utah’s offense almost completely in the final minutes and escaped with an 89-88 victory on Friday night.

Utah was held without a basket in the final 4:43 of regulation. The Jazz missed their final six shots from the field and committed two turnovers in the decisive stretch.

“We did a better job defensively,” Memphis center Marc Gasol said. “We plugged the paint. We forced them to skip passes and make their bigs make plays and pass the ball. We got it out of Gordon (Hayward)’s hands and Rodney (Hood)’s hands because they were playing really well.”

Gasol scored 22 points and guard Beno Udrih added 20 to help the Grizzlies rally after a rough start to the quarter. All five starters scored in double figures for Memphis (54-25) -- highlighted by 14 points and 10 rebounds from forward Zach Randolph.

Memphis split the season series and has now won four of its last five games.

Related Coverage Preview: Grizzlies at Jazz

Hayward scored 25 points and Hood added 18 to lead Utah. Center Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for his 24th double-double this season, but it wasn’t enough to help the Jazz (36-43) extend a two-game winning streak.

Even while suffering through a game-ending offensive drought, the Jazz had a chance to force overtime. Gasol fouled Hayward on a 3-pointer with less than a second left. Hayward made the first two free throws but missed the final one.

“I felt pretty good, back rim, it’s on target,” Hayward said. “I hit the first two -- those are the tough ones. Just missed the last one.”

Gasol thought it never should have come down to those free throws. He looked at the tape of the call after the game and could not see where he had committed a foul.

“It seemed like a clean block,” Gasol said. “I mean I know I got all ball. If they want to say (it was) on the followthrough, the ball is already blocked in the third row, so I don’t know. It doesn’t matter.”

After rallying to tie the score at halftime, Utah struck fast to go ahead in the third quarter. The Jazz carved out a 57-51 lead when guard Dante Exum punctuated an 8-2 spurt with a 3-pointer. Memphis scored nine straight points and retook a 60-59 lead on a short jumper from Randolph.

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 69-64 after Randolph made two free throws and scored on a hook shot off a steal on the ensuing possession.

Utah cut the lead back to one in the final minute of the third quarter. The Jazz then scored 10 consecutive points to open the fourth quarter -- culminating in a 3-pointer from guard Bryce Cotton -- to take an 82-73 lead with 8:27 remaining.

Memphis answered Utah’s 10-0 run with a 9-0 spurt and tied the score at 82 on a jumper from Lee. The Grizzlies finally went back ahead for good when Gasol converted a 3-point play with 2:34 left to give Memphis a 89-86 lead.

The Jazz know things aren’t going to get any easier heading into the final week of the regular season.

“All the teams we are playing are fighting for playoff position,” Hood said. “They are playing like it. We just have to match their intensity and not back down -- just continue to go at people.”

Hood and Hayward formed an effective 1-2 punch in the first quarter. The duo combined to score 21 points during the quarter and accounted for all but one Jazz basket. It wasn’t enough to overcome a strong start from Gasol and Udrih for Memphis. They combined for 16 points on the other end to keep the Grizzlies a step ahead throughout the quarter.

The Grizzlies were relieved to win, knowing that future games with the Jazz could be for playoff positioning on both sides.

“It’s good to get out of here,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “It’s a tough place to play. They’ve been a tough opponent for us all year and I think, without a doubt, with the talent they have, they’ll be in the playoffs next year.”

NOTES: Memphis G Mike Conley was sidelined with a right foot sprain and G Tony Allen missed his sixth straight game because of a left hamstring strain. Jazz G Trey Burke was sidelined with a sore lower back. ... C Rudy Gobert averaged 15.3 rebounds per game in Utah’s three previous games against Memphis this season. Gobert pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds in a 93-82 Jazz win over the Grizzlies on March 3. ... F Zach Randolph has 442 career double-doubles, ranking fifth among active NBA players, and 37 double-doubles this season. ... Memphis is 22-1 this season when equaling or exceeding opponents in made 3-pointers. ... Entering Friday’s game, Jazz F Derrick Favors has averaged 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks since the NBA All-star break. He finished with five points and 10 rebounds against the Grizzlies.