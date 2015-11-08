Burke carries Jazz past struggling Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Memphis Grizzlies ran into a younger version of themselves Saturday night in Utah.

It didn’t turn out well for the more-experienced visitors.

Guard Trey Burke had a career shooting night while the Jazz defense stifled the struggling Grizzlies in an 89-79 victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Burke led all scorers with 24 points and sizzled in a career-high six 3-pointers to lead Utah to its first home win of the season.

“It was a frustrating night for us,” Memphis coach David Joerger said. “We had 55 shots in the paint and we converted 19 of them and didn’t shoot well from three. ... But you give their defense credit.”

The Jazz, who held Memphis to 33 percent shooting and under 80 points, improved to 4-2. Utah is off to its best start since opening the 2008-09 season with a 5-1 mark.

No Jazz player deserves more credit on the offensive end than Burke, who went 6-for-8 from deep and 8 of 16 overall. He’s embraced a sixth-man role, and Utah is reaping the rewards so far.

“I just tried to be aggressive,” Burke said. “Coach (Quin Snyder) told me if they go under to shoot it. Gordon (Hayward) did a good job of finding me as soon as I got in.”

Hayward had another strong outing after a slow start to the season, scoring 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and power forward Derrick Favors contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds. Center Rudy Gobert hauled in 11 rebounds with four blocked shots.

“They’re a good team. They found their stride there towards the end and made it close,” Hayward said. “They mucked it up. But for the most part, I thought we were pretty solid.”

Guard Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 20 points while center Marc Gasol, who’s been dealing with a neck strain, totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.

This was the second road loss in a row for the Grizzlies (3-4), who have yet to look like themselves this season. Joerger admitted as much before the game, saying there’s “tremendous” chemistry but that the entire roster feels like it “can perform better.”

Memphis didn’t look like that until the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies mounted a big comeback, trimming a 21-point Jazz lead down to five in the final two minutes before the hosts closed them out.

“We just have to play harder, Grizzlies basketball,” forward Zach Randolph said after tallying 10 points and nine rebounds. “It’s tough right now. We are better than what we have shown.”

The Grizzlies scored the first five points and held a 13-5 lead, appearing to be on the verge of snapping out of an early season funk.

Hayward set the tone for the rest of the night with a personal 8-0 run, which began and ended with a 3-pointer.

Burke gave the Jazz a 23-21 lead at the end of the first quarter. Utah continued to surge in the second quarter, taking a 51-38 advantage into the locker room.

Memphis forward Brandan Wright headed to the locker room at the end of the first quarter with right knee soreness. He did not return.

NOTES: In Memphis coach David Joerger’s mind, being a physical team doesn’t just mean “going to the basket and knocking people down.” His definition includes screening and cutting hard. “Jerry Sloan teams played like that.” ... Memphis is the second most-experienced team (average of seven years experiences), while Utah is the second-least-experienced team (2.13 years). ... The Jazz honored active and retired service personnel as part of the NBA’s Military Appreciation Night. Utah donated 1,000-plus tickets to military members, wore “Hoops for Troops” shooting shirts and socks, and held a re-enlistment ceremony for 30 members of the U.S. Army Reserve at halftime.