Preview: Grizzlies at Kings

Memphis began a four-game road trip with a performance reminiscent of its strong play away from home last season. The Grizzlies started their excursion with an 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and look to post another victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Memphis went a franchise-best 24-17 on the road a season ago and even won twice in Sacramento after the franchise lost 28 of its previous 32 road visits to California’s capital city.

The Kings have lost six of seven games and are just 2-4 at home after suffering a 97-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Sacramento continues to receive strong play from center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the campaign. The Grizzlies play games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday to conclude their West Coast swing.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (4-5): Power forward Zach Randolph had his best outing of the season in the win over the Lakers with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Randolph had scored 12 points or fewer in three of Memphis’ previous four games and wasn’t playing with his typical aggressiveness. “Everybody knows that we go as Zach goes,” guard Tony Allen said afterward. Randolph’s big game raised his season averages to 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

ABOUT THE KINGS (2-6): Sacramento committed 17 turnovers in the loss to Detroit with point guard Greivis Vasquez being the biggest culprit with eight. “I’m really upset,” Vasquez said after the contest. “Eight turnovers – I don’t like that. So I take responsibility as much as I can being a point guard and being a leader.” Vasquez is off to a slow start after offseason ankle surgery and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 assists while starting ahead of second-year pro Isaiah Thomas (18.1 points, five assists).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis won all four meetings last season, including a 32-point victory in Sacramento.

2. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley was 4-of-15 shooting for 11 points against the Lakers after scoring a season-best 29 two nights earlier against Toronto.

3. Kings F Patrick Patterson (knee) is questionable after injuring a knee in Friday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Kings 87