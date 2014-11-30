Preview: Grizzlies at Kings

The Sacramento Kings had a chance to serve notice on the Memphis Grizzlies and the rest of the Western Conference a few weeks ago. There’s no doubt the host Kings will not have forgotten the bitter taste from that Nov. 13 game when they attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak against Memphis on Sunday. The Kings squandered a 26-point lead and fell to the Grizzlies 111-110 when Courtney Lee banked home an alley-oop pass from a sideline out-of-bounds play at the buzzer.

With 10 of their next 11 games at home, the Kings have a chance to pick up some ground in the crowded West. They yielded season highs of 112 points and 51.2 percent shooting in Friday’s eight-point loss in San Antonio, but star center DeMarcus Cousins was a scratch with a 102-degree temperature. Memphis won its fourth straight game in Friday’s 112-99 win at Portland to improve to an NBA-best 14-2. TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (14-2): Marc Gasol had 26 points and nine assists and Mike Conley had 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Trail Blazers. “(Gasol‘s) so unselfish, it’s fun to play with him.“ Conley told reporters. ”I know where he wants the ball and he knows where I want the ball and we don’t even have to speak. It’s a fun relationship.” No center in the NBA is playing better than Gasol; the 7-footer is averaging 25.8 points on 59.2 percent shooting, 10 rebounds, four assists and eight free-throw attempts in his last five games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-7): Rudy Gay (Achilles) and Darren Collison (quad) returned after missing two games apiece and combined for 38 points. ”The fact that both of those guys played I think is great,“ Sacramento coach Michael Malone told reporters. ”They both are not 100 percent, but when seeing DeMarcus out, they wanted to step up and try to help their teammates. Ryan Hollins filled in nicely for Cousins with 15 points and six boards in 26 minutes. .

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings are 8-0 when outshooting the opposition.

2. Cousins ranks fourth in the NBA in points per 36 minutes (26.4) and second in rebounds per 36 minutes (14.2) among players with 200 minutes played.

3. Memphis is 10-0 against the Western Conference this season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Kings 91