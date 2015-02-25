Preview: Grizzlies at Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies keep charging up the Western Conference standings and look for their 17th victory in 20 games when they visit the struggling Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Memphis defeated the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers upon resumption of play after the All-Star break and trails only the Golden State Warriors in the West. Sacramento has lost 14 of 17 games and is adjusting to new coach George Karl.

The Kings haven’t played since getting torched by the Clippers 126-99 on Saturday. Sacramento has just two games in a seven-day span, which will allow Karl to conduct practices and begin the installation of his system. Memphis put together a solid pair of victories, rallying from 13 points down in the fourth quarter for a 98-92 win in Portland on Sunday and coming back one night later to post a 90-87 victory over the Clippers.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-14): Forward Jeff Green has scored in double digits in eight straight games as he continues to fit in with his new team. Green is averaging 12.5 points in 18 games with his pass-friendly new club after putting up 17.6 points for Boston before being traded. “I fit into what they do,” Green told reporters. “They were already a championship-level team before I got here. I just look at it as a chance to come in and add my skill set to what they already have.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-35): Veteran point guard Andre Miller has been receiving solid playing time since joining the club and part of it is his familiarity with what Karl wants. Miller played for Karl in Denver when the Nuggets were playing a fast pace and were one of the NBA’s more exciting teams. “The easy thing is getting up and down the court running, knowing he wants you to just play basketball,” Miller told reporters. “Just keep the game simple, and pass to the open man.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has defeated Sacramento nine straight times, including twice this season.

2. The Grizzlies are 25-9 against Western Conference squads.

3. Sacramento PG Darren Collison (hip flexor) will likely miss his seventh straight game.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Kings 91