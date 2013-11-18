Randolph’s 22 help Grizzlies knock off Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- What had been a 20-point lead over the Sacramento Kings was down to 82-79 when Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger called timeout with 6:28 left to play Sunday.

Joerger’s message?

”Just get stops, get stops,“ Grizzlies guard Mike Conley said. ”If we can get stops, secure the ball, go down and execute, then we can control the game. I think we did that by getting stops.

“They missed a couple jumpers, and we were able to get the rebound and go down and execute. And that’s what kind of got us that late-game lead.”

The Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run and rolled to a 97-86 victory.

Memphis forward Zach Randolph scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and third in a row. Center Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Conley added 19 points and guard Tony Allen 12.

The Grizzlies (5-5), who swept the four-game series between the teams last season, beat the Kings for the fifth straight time. Memphis won back-to-back games for the first time this season and improved to 2-0 on their four-game road trip.

“We’re nowhere near where we need to be, but we’re going down the right track right now, and that’s a good sign,” Conley said. “We were able to get two good wins so far, and we’re trying to make this a complete road trip.”

Memphis shot 55.6 percent from the floor (40-for-72) and held the Kings to 37.9 percent shooting (33-for-87).

The Kings (2-7) lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Forward Travis Outlaw led Sacramento with 18 points off the bench, all in the second half. Guard Isaiah Thomas, another backup, had 15 points. Forward Marcus Thornton scored 12 and forward John Salmons 10, both coming off the bench.

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins scored just nine points, all in the first half. Cousins and his fellow starters left the game with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter with the Kings trailing 61-41. Of the starters, only Luc Richard Mbah a Moute saw any action the rest of the game.

”I wasn’t trying to send a message,“ Kings coach Michael Malone said. ”I was just trying to win a game.

“I wanted to keep the guys in that got us back in the game. We came out of the locker room and they went up 20, but then we put those guys from the bench back in the game and they cut it to a three-point game with a chance to tie it. John Salmons missed a big 3. I wanted to give those guys a chance to try to close it out.”

After building a 47-34 halftime lead, the Grizzlies opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, pushing their advantage to 20 points at 54-34. Conley drained a 3-point shot, forward Tayshaun Prince scored on a fastbreak lay-in, and Allen added a fastbreak lay-in after a Cousins turnover.

The Grizzlies led 61-41 with 7:37 left in the third after another Conley 3-point basket. That’s when Malone substituted for all five of his starters.

With Thomas, Outlaw and Thornton leading the way, the Kings outscored Memphis 24-13 the rest of the third, cutting the lead to 74-65. Thomas and Outlaw scored eight points apiece during the run, while Thornton added five.

“They went small, and with Travis at (power forward), if he’s making shots that makes everything move a lot better,” Gasol said. “And that gave them the spark that they needed.”

The Kings’ backups kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter as Sacramento cut Memphis’ lead to 80-76 on Outlaw’s 3-point play. Outlaw drilled a 3-point shot, slicing the Grizzlies’ lead to 82-79 with just over seven minutes left.

“The biggest thing I saw was effort,” Malone said of Outlaw and the rest of his backups. “We had guys playing like they cared.”

Memphis answered with seven quick points after Joerger called a timeout, increasing their lead to 89-79 with 4:36 left. Conley and Randolph scored inside, Randolph made a free throw, and Conley drove hard for two more points. Thornton ended the run with a free throw with 3:48 left, but the Kings never got closer than seven points.

“When we get up we have a tendency to get complacent,” Allen said. “We have to learn from that.”

NOTES: Kings F Patrick Patterson and F Travis Outlaw suited up but did not see action in the first half. Outlaw entered the game in the third quarter. They each bruised a knee when they collided Friday night against Detroit early in the second quarter, knocking them out of that game. ... Kings F Luc Mbah a Moute made his first start of the season, replacing F John Salmons. Salmons started the first eight games. ... Grizzlies 7-foot-1 C Marc Gasol and 6-9 F Zach Randolph entered the game averaging a combined 30.5 points and 15.3 rebounds. ... G Isaiah Thomas scored in double-figures off the bench for the ninth straight game to start the season, tying Walt Williams for the franchise record.