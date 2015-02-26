Kings outslug Grizzlies, move to 2-1 under Karl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Barring a ridiculous collapse, the Memphis Grizzlies will play postseason basketball this season.

New Sacramento Kings coach George Karl is aware that such a day is still at least a season away for his club.

For one night, though, the two teams played a game with playoff intensity, complete with the physical and emotional components, and this time the underdog won.

“It had a physicality to it like a playoff game in a lot of ways,” Karl said after the Kings prevailed 102-90 at Sleep Train Arena, ending their three-year misery against Memphis. “Our guys were able to stand their ground.”

Forward Rudy Gay scored 28 points to lead the Kings, and center DeMarcus Cousins scored eight of his 16 during Sacramento’s 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Both efforts helped Sacramento end a nine-game slide against the Grizzlies. Sacramento beat Memphis for the first time since March 20, 2012.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Cousins said. “We’ve got to continue to play together and stick together like we did tonight, only do it more consistently.”

Sacramento improved to 2-0 at home under Karl while recording a second straight home victory for the first time since November. The Kings are 2-1 since they made Karl their third coach this season, following Michael Malone and Tyrone Corbin.

Forward Zach Randolph finished with 20 points but only five rebounds for Memphis, which held Sacramento scoreless for the first 4:40 of the third quarter and erased a 62-52 halftime deficit with a 13-2 run. Randolph also canned a 62-footer at the halftime buzzer.

However, the Kings responded. Cousins opened the final quarter with a 20-foot jumper, the first of seven straight points he scored to begin the period. The Kings scored the first 10 points of the quarter, turning a 77-76 deficit into a nine-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“They got anything they wanted offensively,” Grizzlies coach David Joerger said. “We were just kind of chasing them the whole night.”

Cousins, the Kings’ lone All-Star, turned his left ankle during the scoring spree but remained in the contest and played eight of his 24 minutes in the final quarter. He also contributed nine rebounds and six assists.

“To me, that’s an awfully good game,” Karl said. “There are not many guys who can put those numbers up in 24 minutes. Memphis is a good defensive team, and they have good defensive players. The game didn’t start well for DeMarcus, but he sustained it and had a spurt in the fourth quarter.”

Gay’s contributions also were vital. He made 12 of 20 shots, and his back-to-back jumpers -- one of them a 3-pointer -- were part of a 19-6 run in the final period.

“Shots went in,” he said. “We had good spacing, good type of play, the players got me good shots and they went in.”

Center Marc Gasol scored 14 points, guard Mike Conley added 12 and forward Jeff Green had 11 for the Grizzlies, who lost for just the fourth time in 19 games since acquiring Green from the Boston Celtics in January. Memphis (41-15) trails only the Golden State Warriors (44-10) in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizzlies didn’t lead until the third quarter and never were on top by more than three points. Memphis converted just 40.5 percent of its shots from the field and made just four of 16 from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies also were outrebounded 47-38.

Guard Ben McLemore had 16 points, and forward Jason Thompson and guard Ray McCallum finished with 10 points apiece for Sacramento (20-35). Gay scored 13 of his 28 in the second period after Sacramento canned 11 of 19 shots during the opening quarter to race to an early 11-point lead.

Sacramento shot 48.8 percent from the field and won despite giving the ball away 21 times.

“Our guys should feel good about this win,” Karl said. “It was a good win.”

NOTES: The Grizzlies are 13-5 against the other seven teams holding a Western Conference playoff position. They are 12-5 against the conference’s bottom seven. ... Sacramento G Darren Collision (hip flexor strain) missed his seventh consecutive game, the longest absence of his six-year career. He saw a specialist in Southern California on Wednesday, but it remains unclear when he will return. ... Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins and Memphis C Marc Gasol, All-Star teammates, squared off. Cousins ranks second in the NBA in double-doubles (34), trailing only Gasol’s brother, Chicago Bulls F Pau Gasol (38). Marc Gasol’s 15 double-doubles rank second on the Grizzlies, trailing F Zach Randolph’s 31. ... Newly hired Sacramento assistant coach Vance Walberg was on the sidelines for the first time under head coach George Karl. The last time the two were together, the 2012-13 Denver Nuggets went 57-25.