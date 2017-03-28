Kings pull out one-point win over Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings will be staying home from the playoffs for the 11th straight season, a period during which they haven't cracked .500. But they hardly seem to be playing out the string.

"Even though we're not in the playoff race, we're playing like we are in the playoff race," Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein said after Sacramento pulled out its second consecutive last-second win. "That's the biggest point of it."

The Kings earned a 91-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to Darren Collison's two foul shots with 5.7 seconds left Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Collison scored 23 points. His two free throws after an Andrew Harrison foul on Collison's drive to the lane gave Sacramento (29-45) two straight victories for the first time since before the All-Star break.

The first came barely more than 24 hours earlier, when Cauley-Stein's follow shot capped a 22-3 run over the final 5:23 of the contest in Sacramento's 98-97 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I'm really proud of our guys," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "We got two wins against very good playoff teams, two wins against teams that have been in the top four or five in the (Western Conference) for the last four or five years, so I think it's really in our guys' hat."

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph missed a 3-point attempt from the right wing just before the final buzzer, giving Memphis its fourth straight loss. Memphis (40-34) fell 2 1/2 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for the sixth spot in the Western Conference, and the Grizzlies saw their lead over Portland and Denver fall to 4 1/2 games in the race for the final two spots.

Randolph scored 17 points and collected 15 rebounds for Memphis, but the Grizzlies couldn't overcome the absence of center Marc Gasol (strained foot) and another lousy shooting night. They lost when Collison grabbed a rebound after a Mike Conley miss with 15.9 seconds left, drove the length of the court to the basket and was fouled by Harrison.

"I didn't see anything. I saw his hands go up," Memphis coach David Fizdale said of the foul call. "I think when the game is on the line and in a situation like that, you leave it up to a make or miss. Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of that call."

Conley's miss came after Randolph's two free throws put Memphis ahead 90-89 with 32.9 seconds left, and Sacramento guard Garrett Temple threw away the ensuing half-court inbounds pass after a timeout. Randolph's free throws came after two free throws by Buddy Hield and Cauley-Stein's put back put Sacramento ahead 89-86.

Memphis had taken an 86-85 lead on an 8-0 run over a 3:05 stretch late in the fourth quarter.

"A really good battle of wills between two teams who had a great desire to win," Joerger said. "You see their veteran-ness, they grind you down, they get you in the half-court. Their defense was suffocating at the end of the game."

Conley scored 22 points to lead the Grizzlies, but Memphis made only 34.4 percent of its shots from the field, including just 5 of 26 from 3-point range. They haven't surpassed 45 percent shooting in seven straight games.

The Grizzlies failed to score 100 points in any of the four games on their just-concluded trip.

"We're frustrated, obviously," Conley said. "Each game is different. We've had good and bad games, even in the losses. Tonight, we had one we felt we should've won."

Hield finished with 14 points, Cauley-Stein added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kosta Koufos added 11 for Sacramento, which put five players in double-digits. Ty Lawson added 10.

Brandan Wright scored 11 points, and JaMychal Green and Troy Daniels each added 10 for the Grizzlies in a game that saw 14 lead changes.

NOTES: The Kings issued a statement Tuesday night that they have no plans to hire former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie. Multiple media reports indicated that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive received permission from the league to reach out to Hinkie about a job in the organization. Hinkie has kept his thoughts on the subject to himself. The Kings in the statement also said they have no plans to bring in anybody above current GM Vlade Divac. ... Grizzlies C Marc Gasol (strained foot) has missed two straight games for the first time this season. Gasol has played 69 of Memphis' 74 contests, trailing only teammate G JaMychal Green. ... Sacramento's rally from 18 points down with 5:23 to go in the game to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was borderline absurd. It marked only the second time in 6,748 tries since 1997 that a team erased such a deficit to win, according to the team. ... Green, getting near the end of his third season, is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, both career highs.