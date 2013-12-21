Preview: Grizzlies at Knicks

No matter what is said about the New York Knicks’ disastrous start to the season, it certainly hasn’t been dull. The Knicks look to build off a bizarre win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week as they return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies. New York has struggled at Madison Square Garden so far this season - winning just four times in 13 home games - but gets a bit of a reprieve against a Grizzlies team that has lost five consecutive games.

New York is coming off an overtime win over the lowly Bucks, but the game never should have reached the extra session. Knicks power forward Andrea Bargnani stunned everyone by attempting a 3-pointer with his team up by two and the shot clock turned off following Tyson Chandler’s offensive rebound. Bargnani missed the shot attempt, the Bucks grabbed the rebound and eventually tied things on John Henson’s tip-in at the buzzer.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-15): Memphis has tumbled to the bottom of the Southwest Division standings thanks in large part to a spate of injuries that would leave most teams in the lurch. In addition to losing All-Star center Marc Gasol (MCL sprain), point guard Mike Conley (left thigh contusion) and swingman Quincy Pondexter (stress fracture in foot), forward Tayshaun Prince missed Wednesday’s loss to Dallas with a sore left knee - leaving Memphis with just 10 players. And if that weren’t bad enough, guard Tony Allen needed three stitches for a cut on his pinkie finger.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (8-17): As things continue to worsen in the Big Apple, point guard Raymond Felton is pleading with fans to remain positive. “That’s what we’re trying to explain to the fans, to the media, that all the negativity, the booing, the ‘get rid of (head coach Mike Woodson), trade this guy, trade that guy,’ like, come on, man,” he told ESPNNewYork,com. “Last year when we were doing well, we were winning all these games everybody was riding with us. Ride with us now, when we’re in our tough times, because everything is not always perfect.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their last 10 meetings.

2. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony averages 25.2 points in 30 career meetings with the Grizzlies.

3. Conley is expected to return Saturday, while Prince is considered doubtful.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Knicks 91