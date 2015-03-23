Preview: Grizzlies at Knicks

With Mike Conley back and playing well again, Memphis continues its pursuit of the second seed in the Western Conference when it visits New York on Monday. After a relatively lackluster return from an ankle injury that cost him four games, during which the Grizzlies were 2-2, Conley dominated in a 97-86 win over Portland on Saturday. The Memphis floor general had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with nine assists, matching his best total in over three months.

The victory, combined with Houston’s loss at home the same night, gives the Grizzlies a 2 1/2-game lead on the Rockets in the race for the second spot in the West. In addition, Memphis plays six of its next seven games at home following its trip to Madison Square Garden. The Knicks return home following a 106-89 loss at Toronto on Sunday, getting a career-high 24 points from Lance Thomas but falling for the 18th time in 22 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-56): In addition to suffering another loss Sunday, New York also sustained more injuries to its makeshift roster. Guard Alexey Shved, who had averaged 22 points over the previous three games, suffered a rib injury in a first-half collision, and rookie forward Travis Wear left with a back issue in the fourth. Thomas took advantage of the opportunity to shine, going 9-of-12 from the floor in just his second double-digit effort in a month.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (49-21): Just as Conley was hitting his stride again, shooting guard Courtney Lee was forced to miss Saturday’s win with a wrist injury, robbing Memphis of its best 3-point threat. Jeff Green continued his sudden surge to help soften the blow of Lee’s absence by hitting 5-of-7 triples en route to a team-high 23 points. After a four-game slump in which he averaged 10 points on 36.8 percent shooting, Green has averaged 19.7 points while making 10-of-16 3-pointers over a three-game span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Conley had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 105-83 win over New York at home on Jan. 5.

2. Knicks C Andrea Bargnani has scored between 14 and 18 points in seven consecutive games.

3. Grizzlies SF Tony Allen is averaging 3.4 steals over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Knicks 93