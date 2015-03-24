Grizzlies rout Knicks, wrap up playoff berth

NEW YORK -- With a playoff berth now assured, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking ahead.

The Grizzlies clinched their fifth consecutive postseason berth by turning back the New York Knicks 103-82 Monday at Madison Square Garden.

“We have clinched the playoffs, but now what,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “We are a team where we play our best with our backs against the wall.”

Forward Zach Randolph scored 23 points to pace the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies (50-21). Center Marc Gasol added 21 points and eight rebounds.

Veteran swingman Vince Carter came off the Memphis bench to deliver 14 points and hit four of six 3-pointers. Carter leads the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench since the start of the 2012-13 season with 364.

The Grizzlies, who own the Western Conference’s second-best record, are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Houston Rockets in the Southwest Division.

Joerger reached the 100-win plateau, becoming the second fastest to hit that milestone among active NBA coaches. Joerger has a 100-53 regular-season record. The Chicago Bulls’ Tom Thibodeau picked up 100 wins in 130 games.

The undermanned Knicks (14-57) dressed just nine players due to various injuries. New York fell for the 11th time in 13 games and lost its fourth game in a row.

Point guard Langston Galloway led New York with 19 points, and center Andrea Bargnani contributed 18 points.

The Knicks lost by 20 points or more for the 15th time. They made just four of 18 3-point attempts and committed 19 turnovers.

“We hang our hats on our defense,” Joerger said.

Memphis led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, then overcame a brief Knicks lead in the third quarter to hold on for its 23rd road win.

The Knicks got to within 85-74 with 5:30 to play, but the Grizzlies went on a 14-5 burst to move ahead 99-79 and end all doubt.

New York took its first lead of the game, 51-50, when Galloway drained a 3-pointer with 10:50 remaining in the third. Memphis countered with a 24-10 burst to close the quarter with a comfortable 74-61 advantage.

“We have to figure out ways to compete on the offensive end by moving the ball,” Galloway said. “(The Grizzlies) are effective by playing physical. That is what helps them in the long haul.”

Gasol tossed in nine points in the third-quarter run. The Knicks made just three of 19 shots from the floor and turned the ball over five times in the sequence.

“I thought defensively we picked it up,” Gasol said of the second-half surge. “Offensively, we moved the ball.”

Bargnani dropped in nine points in the second quarter to help the Knicks cut their deficit to 50-48 at the half. New York trailed the entire first half while shooting just 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

Memphis controlled the paint in the first quarter, outscoring the Knicks 18-6 down low. Gasol did most of the damage, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds, helping the Grizzlies to a 30-20 advantage after the opening period.

The Grizzlies built a 25-11 cushion, their largest lead of the quarter. The inexperienced Knicks turned the ball over seven times in the quarter.

NOTES: The Knicks were without G Alexey Shved (rib contusion), F Travis Wear (sore lower back), G Cleanthony Early (sprained left ankle), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained right wrist) and G Jose Calderon (sore left Achilles). ... The nine Knicks who dressed have a combined 34 years of NBA experience. ... New York used its 31st different starting lineup in 71 games. ... Grizzlies F Zach Randolph is seventh in the league in rebounding (11 per game). ... Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA in steals (8.76) and turnovers (13.4) per game.