Noah lights up crowd, helps Knicks to victory

NEW YORK -- Joakim Noah quickly established himself as a favorite of the New York Knicks fans at the home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Noah, acquired as a free agent from the Chicago Bulls as part of an offseason makeover for the Knicks, grabbed the microphone prior to the game and told the sold-out crowd, "It's a long season. Thanks for the support. Let's get it."

The crowd responded loudly, then Noah responded by running the floor with exuberance, setting screens, playing solid defense and finding the open man in the Knicks 111-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

The ninth-year center, who grew up a few blocks from the Garden rooting for the Knicks, finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists before his aggressive play forced him to foul out to a standing ovation from the 19,812 fans with 2:28 to play and the Knicks ahead 101-91.

"It was really special to play at home," an emotional Noah said. "I was just trying to stay in the moment because it is real easy to get caught up in everything that is going on around you.

"This building means so much to me. I was very nervous, but it was the best feeling."

The crowd chanted Noah's name several times, once when he took a charge in the first half.

"Jo's (Noah) energy is big," Knicks first-year coach Jeff Hornacek said. "He set the tone defensively. Marc (Memphis center Gasol) is a big, tough guy and he's hard to guard. Jo did a great job of mixing it up, fronting him, getting behind him, making him take tough shots."

The only player to record at least 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks last season was forward Carmelo Anthony, who scored 20 points Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis led five players in double figures with 21 points for the Knicks (1-1). Anthony added six rebounds and five assists, and was 9 of 12 from the line.

Courtney Lee rebounded from a scoreless opening night loss to Cleveland with 16 points and Derrick Rose, another big-name addition, added 13. Reserve Kyle O'Quinn chipped in with 11 points off the bench fo r the Knicks (1-1).

Gasol paced Memphis (1-1) with 20 points and James Ennis added 16.

The Grizzlies got as close as 87-85 early in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks used a 12-0 run over the next four minutes to move ahead 99-85. Anthony's three-point play with 7:34 began the run and Rose capped it off with a basket that made it 99-85 with 5:26 remaining

"We were getting stops," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "Right now early on we've lost our way a couple of times where we're a bit too offensive minded and not focused on the defensive end and trying to win games offensively.

"We have to really dig in and get back to understanding who we are first, which is a defensive team."

The Knicks held a 73-57 cushion with 7:05 left in the third, but fell into a shooting drought, missing seven of their next 11 shots. Memphis took advantage, ending the quarter by outscoring the Knicks 20-9 to get within 82-77 heading into the fourth.

Memphis erased a 55-40 Knicks lead with 2:49 left in the second quarter by going on a 9-2 run to pull within 57-49 at the half. Gasol led the run with seven points.

Porzingis paced the Knicks with 14 first-half points. Noah benefited from the free-flowing offense, recording six of the 17 first-half assists for the Knicks -- as many as they had in the opening night loss to Cleveland.

The Knicks assisted on 10 of their 12 baskets in the first quarter and led 32-19 behind nine points from Lee and seven from Anthony. Memphis shot 36.4 percent from the floor in the quarter.

NOTES: G Ron Baker and C Marshall Plumlee were inactive for New York. ... G/F Tony Allen (right knee) and F/C Brandon Wright (left ankle) were out for Memphis. ... Grizzlies F Chandler Parsons remains sidelined recovering from knee surgery. ... Memphis F Vince Carter, who turns 40 on Jan. 26, is the league's oldest player. ... With undrafted Knicks rookie Plumlee joining Mason Plumlee (Trail Blazers) and Miles Plumlee (Bucks), the Plumlees are the first trio of brothers in the NBA since the Barrys (Brent, Drew and Jon) in the late 1990s. ... The Knicks entered the season with five rookies on the roster for the first time since the 1979-80 season. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony is one of five players in league history who have averaged 20 points per game and played in at least 40 contests in each of their first 13 NBA seasons. ... The Knicks honored some of their greatest players at halftime, including Willis Reed and Walt "Clyde" Frazier as they celebrated the franchise's 70th season.