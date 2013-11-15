Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakes can’t seem to find any sort of consistency - a trait they share with the disappointing Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Lakers and the Grizzlies will be hoping to avoid a losing streak when they meet in Los Angeles on Friday. The Lakers looked as though they had found a formula with Jordan Hill in the starting lineup alongside Pau Gasol, but the defense let them down in a loss Denver on Wednesday.

Los Angeles owns one win in its last four games but that triumph - a 116-95 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday - seemed to signify a change in approach with Hill in the starting lineup and Steve Blake directing the attack in place of the injured Steve Nash. But the Lakers fell off sharply the following night and are again searching for answers for their shooting and defensive woes. “We have to do a better job of finding solutions and finding guys that are going to step up,” Los Angeles coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We need to hit shots as a team.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (3-6): Memphis had been trading off wins and losses until finally suffering back-to-back setbacks against the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies looked a lot like the defensive juggernaut that cruised to the Western Conference Finals in a 108-90 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday but averaged just 83 points in the losses to Indiana and Toronto, and most disturbingly allowed the Raptors to go off for 103 points. “I’m tired of playing from behind,” coach Dave Joerger said. “I’m really tired of it. We start playing faster than we actually want to play.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (4-6): Hill collected 21 points and 11 rebounds in his first start and followed it up with an 18-point, 15-rebound effort at Denver and seems to have brought something more out of Gasol, who pulled out of a rough stretch with 39 points and 20 boards in the last two games. “I know I can play,” Hill said. “I’m just going out there and doing what I have to do when I get minutes and have fun with it. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing.” Hill and Gasol will have their hands full with Zach Randolph and Pau’s younger brother Marc on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Marc Gasol is averaging 10.5 points in 17 games against the Lakers and older brother Pau - his lowest mark against any Western-Conference foe.

2. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with an 86-84 triumph at home on Apr. 5.

3. Memphis F Quincy Pondexter (broken nose) sat out Wednesday and is questionable for Friday.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Lakers 92