Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies can’t afford a letdown in their hunt for a playoff spot when they visit the lowly Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Memphis is competing with the Phoenix Suns for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference and the Grizzlies have a road showdown with the Suns looming on Monday. Memphis has a half-game lead over Phoenix but can’t slip up against the Lakers, who have lost six straight and are finishing up the worst season in franchise history.

Los Angeles fell 112-95 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday to record its 54th loss, eclipsing the 1957-58 Minneapolis Lakers (19-53) for the most losses in a season. Los Angeles has been largely uncompetitive in April, allowing an average of 119.2 points while losing five of six by double digits. The Grizzlies have won back-to-back outings after losing four of six games and the contest against Phoenix will be the second game of a back-to-back. Memphis has struggled on the road of late, losing four of its last five.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Memphis), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (47-32): Memphis rolled up 117 points – its second-highest output of the season – in Friday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and now receives a chance for another scoring splurge against a Los Angeles defense that allows an average of 109.5 points. The Grizzlies shot 54.3 percent from the field and received 65 bench points in the easy victory. Guard Tony Allen scored 15 points in 18 minutes to match his best effort since March 5 and center Marc Gasol (21 points, 10 rebounds) and power forward Zach Randolph (10 points, 11 rebounds) both notched double-doubles.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (25-54): Small forward Nick Young is averaging 28.5 points and made 9-of-18 3-point attempts over the last two games as he makes a run at recording the highest scoring average of his seven-year career. Young’s recent strong play has elevated his team-leading scoring average to 17.6, slightly better than the 17.4 he posted for the Washington Wizards in 2010-11. He also has made a career-high 123 3-pointers and has yet to decide whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Lakers, though continuing to play in his hometown is appealing. “I think we’re going to come to some kind of agreement,” Young told reporters. “Hopefully it happens. We just have to see what they’re going to do.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis is 2-1 against the Lakers this season and has won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Los Angeles C Pau Gasol (vertigo) is doubtful and could sit out for the 10th time in 11 games.

3. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley had just two points in Friday’s win over Philadelphia after averaging 21.7 over the previous three games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 118, Lakers 103