Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies can establish their best 15-game start in franchise history with a victory Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the best record in the NBA at 12-2, the same mark they had two seasons ago before losing Game No. 15 in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis is allowing an average of 92.4 points a game, third-lowest in the league, while the Lakers are surrendering a league-high 111.6.

The Grizzlies beat the Lakers by five points in Memphis on Nov. 11 as Los Angeles was lit up by starting point guard Mike Conley and backup Beno Udrih. Conley scored 23 points and Udrih had 16, while Lakers starting point guard Jeremy Lin was held to 12. Lin is being more active on offense lately, combining for 35 points on 16-for-26 shooting the last two games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (12-2): Memphis center Marc Gasol continues his early run at league most valuable player, scoring at least 30 points the last two games to lift his scoring average to 19.9. The 7-1 Spaniard has never averaged 15 or more points in his seven-year career but is taking more shots and getting to the free-throw line more often this season. He has struggled against the Lakers in his career, however, averaging 11.3 points in 21 games, second lowest only to the 10.5 points he averages against the Charlotte Hornets.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-11): The Lakers suffered their latest injury Monday when Xavier Henry ruptured his Achilles tendon during practice. He joins Steve Nash and Julius Randle on the season-ending injury list for Los Angeles. One of the few bright spots has been Kobe Bryant’s scoring binge, but he has shot better than 45 percent from the floor in just one game this season and comes in 26 for his last 74.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers missed a league-high 319 games to injury last season and the injuries to Henry, Nash and Randle will account for 236 this season.

2. The last Memphis player before Gasol to score at least 30 points in two consecutive games, both victories, was F Zach Randolph in December 2009.

3. Lakers C Jordan Hill has six consecutive double-doubles, the longest streak of his six-year career.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 108, Lakers 91