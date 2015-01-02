Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

Kobe Bryant will attempt to follow up a strong performance when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The 36-year-old guard had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday to become the second-oldest active player to post a triple-double behind San Antonio’s Tim Duncan (age 38). Bryant was recently rested for three games to allow soreness to heal but played 32 minutes against the Nuggets.

Memphis will be without power forward Zach Randolph (knee) for the sixth consecutive game and there isn’t a timetable for his return. The Grizzlies defeated the Spurs 95-87 on Tuesday for their second straight victory after losing their previous four contests. Memphis used to struggle against Los Angeles but is now looking to defeat the Lakers for a franchise-record fifth straight time.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (23-8): Point guard Mike Conley is thriving and posted his fifth career 30-point outing when he had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Spurs. Conley is averaging 18.3 points and six assists and his rise has led to chatter about him being a possible All-Star. “If we played a style maybe that was a little bit more open, and his numbers would be a little more interesting to the eye for people who don’t see us very much on national TV,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “I think that would help him, he’s a leader for us.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-22): Bryant took a different approach in the 111-103 win over the Nuggets, choosing to get his teammates involved as opposed to firing up a ton of shots. “It’s like golf and changing your swing,” Bryant said afterward. “But it’s something that I have taken the challenge. I’ve figured it out, like I’ve figured everything else out.” Bryant has attempted just 21 field-goal attempts since his return and is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and nine assists in the two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has beaten the Lakers twice this season and has won eight of the last 10 meetings.

2. The Grizzlies have won six of their last eight road games and are 10-4 overall.

3. Los Angeles PF Ed Davis broke his nose against Denver and is expected to play and wear a mask.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93