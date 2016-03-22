Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies attempt to stretch their winning streak over Los Angeles to 10 when they visit the Lakers on Tuesday. Memphis is 3-0 against Los Angeles this season and is averaging 117.3 points, well above its season average of 99.1 per game.

The Grizzlies have rebounded from a four-game losing streak with back-to-back victories as they continue to play through a heavy dose of injuries. Point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) missed his ninth consecutive game and Memphis won’t see star center Marc Gasol (foot) back on the court until next season. The Lakers have lost four consecutive contests and coach Byron Scott is miffed that the reserves are being more productive than the starting five. “Our first unit is just not playing well, period,” Scott told reporters. “I think I said this last game, but they’re going to have to figure it out. Lack of trust between one another is evident. They don’t cover for each other. It’s night and day when you watch our first unit compared to our second unit.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-30): Memphis scored the last eight points while holding Phoenix scoreless for the final 2:12 to pull out a 103-97 road victory over the Suns on Monday. The Grizzlies trailed by 11 points at halftime and scored 64 second-half points but the players were all crediting the defense for the victory. “It was defense,” forward Lance Stephenson told reporters. “(Guard) Tony Allen came in and we got incredible stops. We were playing together defensively. We were aware. ... We’re a defensive team. When we’re playing great defense, the offensive end comes easy for us.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-55): Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson is just 15-of-57 shooting during the previous four games and was involved in an off-court incident Sunday night as he and veteran swingman Nick Young were accused of sexually harassing two women. Activist Alexis Jones, who is trying to halt athletes from committing sexual abuse and domestic violence, identified the two players as making “vulgar, sexual” gestures toward her and her 68-year-old mother at a Hollywood intersection. Scott said he has addressed the situation with the two players and the organization is investigating the incident.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have lost five consecutive home games against the Grizzlies.

2. Memphis signed G Jordan Farmer on Monday and he scored 12 points in 23 minutes against the Suns.

3. Scott said he is hopeful that Kobe Bryant (shoulder) will return Tuesday after missing the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 122, Lakers 109