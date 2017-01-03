Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off the best December in franchise history and are joining the 3-pointer revolution along with the rest of the NBA under first-year head coach David Fizdale. The Grizzlies will try to pour down more 3-pointers and push their latest winning streak to three in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Memphis buried a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in Saturday's 112-98 win at Sacramento to kick off a four-game trip and will need to work hard not to overlook the lowly Lakers with games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors closing out the trip. The Grizzlies set their previous high of 16 3-pointers in 2007 but are opening up the offense under Fizdale and averaging 25.5 3-point attempts after hoisting up 18.5 last season under former coach Dave Joerger. The Lakers are just in front with an average of 25.6 attempts from beyond the arc but are having a more difficult time finding the win column with losses in three straight and 15 of 17. Los Angeles knocked down 15 3-pointers on Sunday but allowed the Toronto Raptors to go 10-of-17 from beyond the arc in a 123-114 setback.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (22-14): The only starter without a made 3-pointer on Saturday was center Marc Gasol, who went 0-of-6 from the floor in 21 minutes before leaving with a sprained ankle. "It hurts, but it's not broken,'' Gasol told reporters. "It's tender right now, so we will take it day-to-day, just like always." Point guard Mike Conley returned from a two-game absence due to a toe injury and went 8-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the win.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-25): Los Angeles is getting its 3-pointers from shooting guard Nick Young of late, and he is 12-of-15 from beyond the arc in the last two contests. The two-game binge is part of an eight-game surge in which Young has made 36 3-pointers, which the Elias Sports Bureau says is the most in an eight-game stretch in franchise history. "I don’t want to jinx myself," Young told the LA Daily News. "I’m working on my shot and teammates (are) finding me. I didn’t know about the record until now. It feels good."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies PF JaMychal Green is averaging 17.5 points on 13-of-16 shooting in the last two games.

2. Los Angeles SF Luol Deng totaled five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the last two contests.

3. Memphis took 10 of the last 11 in the series, including a 103-100 home win on Dec. 3.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 111, Lakers 101