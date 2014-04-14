(Updated: CHANGES to career high in rebounds for Johnson in Para 3)

Grizzlies 102, Lakers 90: Mike Conley had 24 points and eight assists and Marc Gasol added 18 points and 15 rebounds as visiting Memphis defeated Los Angeles to move closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Mike Miller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Grizzlies, who have a one-game lead over the Phoenix Suns in the race for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis pulled away with a 17-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters and can sew up a postseason spot by winning at Phoenix on Monday.

Jodie Meeks scored 20 points and Wesley Johnson had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who lost their seventh straight game. Nick Young added 14 points and Jordan Hill contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Gasol hit back-to-back baskets to start the run of 17 straight points as the Lakers missed 16 consecutive shots over a span of 9:15. Kosta Koufos capped the splurge with a basket to make it 91-69 with 8:38 left in the game before Robert Sacre ended the Lakers’ drought with a hoop with 7:18 to play and the Grizzlies cruised to their third consecutive victory.

Los Angeles had a nine-point lead early in the second quarter before Memphis scored the next 13 and eventually held a 53-52 lead at the break. The contest was tied at 61 after Hill’s basket with 7:28 left in the third and Young’s 3-pointer with 4:33 to go cut the Lakers’ deficit to 74-69 before the Grizzlies went on their decisive run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: PF Zach Randolph and G Courtney Lee added 10 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who were 8-of-15 from 3-piont range. … The Lakers went 14-27 at home. … Memphis dominated the inside against a Los Angeles team missing C Pau Gasol (vertigo) and C Chris Kaman (calf) and finished with a 52-32 edge on the boards.