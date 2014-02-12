Preview: Grizzlies at Magic

The Orlando Magic look to cap a confidence-building homestand with a season-high fourth straight victory when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Magic knocked off Western Conference-leader Oklahoma City and the East’s top team Indiana in their last two contests by wiping out a pair of 17-point deficits. Memphis looks to improve its 14-9 record on the road, after edging Washington 92-89 at home Tuesday, and move closer to eighth-place Dallas in the Western Conference.

Rookie of the year candidate Victor Oladipo has led the way for the Magic, averaging 19 points off the bench the last three contests. “We play hard,” Oladipo told the Orlando Sentinel. “It might sound simple and it might sound plain, but that’s really what it is.” It’s possible the Grizzlies could get leading scorer Mike Conley back from an ankle injury, which has kept him out the last six contests while Memphis went 3-3.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (28-23): Center Marc Gasol has made a big impact since returning from a knee injury, averaging 11.4 points as the Grizzlies have gone 11-4. Gasol’s presence has helped the depth and gives Zach Randolph, who averages 17.4 points and 10.5 rebounds, more room to operate inside. Nick Calathes continues to fill in for Conley admirably at point guard after scoring 18 and dishing out six assists against Washington on Tuesday and has averaged 15.2 points in his last six outings.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-37): Orlando is getting consistent contributions off the bench from its young players as center Kyle O’Quinn, forward Maurice Harkless and guard E’Twaun Moore have all come up big during the winning streak. The return of Nikola Vucevic, who averages 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, also has seen the center record five double-doubles in seven games since returning from a concussion. Arron Afflalo leads the team in scoring (19.6) and shoots 42.6 percent from 3-point range – 9-of-18 the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando G Jameer Nelson is nine points shy of 8,000 in his career and needs 29 to pass Shaquille O’Neal for fourth in franchise history.

2. Memphis G Courtney Lee, acquired from Boston in early January, has scored in double figures 14 of 18 games for his new team and is averaging 13.8 points.

3. The Magic are 1-6 against Southwest Division opponents, including a 94-85 loss at Memphis on Dec. 9.

PREDICTION: Magic 99, Grizzlies 92