Preview: Grizzlies at Magic

The Orlando Magic answered six straight losses with wins over two of the top teams in the league and look to build on that when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Magic produced a season-high 121 points to beat Chicago on Monday, followed by a 120-113 triumph over Houston on Wednesday and faces a Memphis team that allows 97.9. The Grizzlies, who have beaten Orlando six straight times, won their last two contests overall and lead the wide-open Southwest Division.

The Magic have pushed the pace in the last two games and have prospered, even without second-leading scorer Tobias Harris (ankle), with Victor Oladipo and Nikola Vucevic putting up big numbers. “I think it took time but we’ve figured out how to play,” Oladipo told reporters. “Now that we’ve figured it out, we can’t change it.” Vucevic, who is averaging over 30.7 points the last three games, will be tested by Memphis’ big men Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (27-11): Point guard Mike Conley, the team’s second-leading scorer (17.9), suffered an ankle injury in the victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday and is questionable. The Grizzlies did add some scoring depth with Jeff Green, who recorded 10 points against Brooklyn in his debut with the team after being acquired from Boston. Gasol averages 19.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while Randolph scores 16.4 and grabs 11.7 rebounds to give the Grizzlies consistent production.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-27): Orlando will try to build its first three-game winning streak of the season while Oladipo and Vucevic hope to continue their torrid shooting. Oladipo went 23-of-36 from the field with 65 points in the last two games and the 7-0 Vucevic leads the league in double-doubles with 24 and has made 41-of-64 shots over the past three contests. Harris is likely to miss his fourth straight game and forward Channing Frye stepped up with 15 points against Houston after totaling 14 in his previous five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are 12-0 when G Courtney Lee, who started his career with the Magic, scores at least 14 points in a game.

2. Orlando G Evan Fournier, who averages 13.5 points, returned after missing two games with a knee injury to score nine in 13 minutes on Wednesday.

3. Memphis is 60-24 in the regular season since Gasol returned from an injury on Jan. 14, 2014.

PREDICTION: Magic 106, Grizzlies 100