Preview: Grizzlies at Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies are limping toward the finish line in the regular season in many ways with five straight losses and nine in the last 11 as they attempt to seal a playoff spot. The Grizzlies will try to move one step closer to the postseason and clinch their sixth straight winning season when they visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Memphis lost leading scorer Marc Gasol (foot) for the season and point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) is out indefinitely as the Grizzlies hold down fifth place in the West - four games ahead of ninth-place Houston with six games left. “It sounds redundant, but we just have to stay the course and continue to just fight,” Memphis veteran guard Vince Carter told reporters after a 99-95 loss to Toronto on Friday. “No one said it’s going to be easy.” The Grizzlies will try to extend their winning streak to 10 against the Magic, who lost for the first time in four contests Friday at Milwaukee 113-110. Orlando dropped a 108-102 decision in overtime at Memphis on Jan. 25.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-35): Jordan Farmar has taken a lot of Conley’s minutes in the backcourt and has performed well, averaging 11 points in six contests, and has been signed for the rest of the season. Lance Stephenson, acquired at the trade deadline, has also been productive while scoring 14.4 per game in 21 outings after averaging 4.7 in 43 contests with the Los Angeles Clippers. Zach Randolph, who had a double-double against Orlando in January (18 points, 13 boards), is scoring 20 per game over his last five.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (32-44): Orlando let another lead get away Friday, dropping to 9-15 in games decided by five points or fewer, or in overtime. “It’s kind of the same story happening again,” Center Nikola Vucevic told reporters after the loss at Milwaukee. “We just have to find a way to close out these games - make smarter plays, make better plays at the end.” Vucevic has been sizzling since returning from a groin injury, recording 46 points on 22-of-28 from the field in the last two games, and leads the team in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (8.9).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Andrew Nicholson is continuing to take advantage of more playing time, averaging 16.2 points in the last five games.

2. Memphis F JaMychal Green has scored in double figures four straight games, averaging 13.8 - 6.5 above his season mark.

3. The Grizzlies tied the NBA record by using 27 players this season and can pass the 1996-97 Dallas Mavericks if recently acquired G Bryce Cotton gets in Sunday.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Grizzlies 96