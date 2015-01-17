Green pays dividends for new team Grizzlies

ORLANDO, Fla. - It didn’t take long for reserve forward Jeff Green to find his comfort zone with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green, who came in a trade from Boston earlier this week, looked like the perfect fit for his new team, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-96 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday night.

Green had 21 points, including 12 in the decisive fourth quarter when he hit six of his eight shots and silenced any chance of a Magic comeback.

“It feels great to be here,” Green said. “I just tried to fit in with what they were doing. Being part of a group like this is easy. When you get traded, you try to make sure not to step on any toes and be a little passive, but they told me to just be myself, and continue to be aggressive. That’s what I did.”

Memphis (28-11) won their third consecutive game to remain atop the Southwest Division, but did it this time without starting point guard Mike Conley, who missed his first game of the season with two sore ankles. Conley is questionable for Saturday’s matchup with Portland.

This was Green’s second game in a Memphis uniform.

“He’s a playmaker, and he made plays down the stretch tonight,” said Memphis center Marc Gasol. “I think he’ll fit just fine.”

Gasol had 12 points, eight assists and matched his career high with 16 rebounds. Forward Zack Randolph had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Courtney Lee scored 16 points and point guard Beno Udrih, in his first start this season, had 15 points and five assists.

The Magic were led by rookie point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists in his best NBA game. Center Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and nine rebounds. Forward Channing Frye had 17 points and hit 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Guard Victor Oladipo scored 16.

The Grizzlies gained control late in the third quarter and never lost it. They led by as many as 11 points early in the period. The Magic closed to 100-96 with 1:25 remaining when Payton scored five consecutive points, but Green scored the next two baskets to end any comeback hopes.

“I think we battled tonight, but give them credit,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “That group (Memphis) has been together for some time, and the addition of Jeff Green, what a pickup for them.”

The Magic (15-28) made nine of 24 shots from 3-point range, but they were outrebounded, 47-39, and committed 15 turnovers compared to 11 for Memphis. They made only eight of 20 shots (40 percent) in the fourth period when they never led.

The Grizzlies led 81-74 going into the fourth after Randolph scored nine points in the third quarter, including six points in a late, two-minute span. Both Lee and Udrih had eight points in the third quarter before turning the game over to Green in the fourth.

“I‘m excited about what he (Green) brings to us,” Memphis coach David Joerger said. “He’s finding how to play off other guys. He’s a good cutter and a smart player.”

Green had made only two of 10 shots, but all five of his free throws, going into the fourth period.

Payton had 10 points and eight assists in the first half, sparking the Magic to a 49-48 lead. Oladipo had 11 points and Frye 10 at intermission. Frye hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Gasol collected 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the first two quarters.

The Magic never trailed in the first quarter, leading by as many as seven points. The Grizzlies grabbed their first lead at 29-28 early in the second quarter when reserve center Kosta Koufos scored on a layup.

Payton hit two baskets just before halftime for the Magic to regain the edge.

NOTES: Memphis PG Mike Conley missed his first game of the season Friday night to rest his sore ankles. He was replaced by veteran Beno Udrih, who made his first start. ... Magic rookie F Aaron Gordon, the No. 4 pick of the NBA Draft, was thrilled to finally get medical clearance to return to action after missing two months with a fracture in his left foot. He was not exactly happy to learn later in the day that coach Jacque Vaughn wants to see him scrimmage first before he is activated. “I‘m back, and that’s a good thing,” Gordon said Friday morning. “It’s up to the organization on how they want to go from here, but my foot feels great.” ... Memphis reserve G Nick Calathes, who played high school basketball in central Florida, got a nice round of applause when he entered the game late in the first period. ... Grizzlies F Jeff Green, who was obtained from Boston in a multi-team trade that cost them Tayshaun Prince, played in just his second game with Memphis. He struggled in his first when he hit just 3 of 10 shots from the field against Brooklyn.