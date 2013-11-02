Preview: Grizzlies at Mavericks

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle will be closely monitoring how his team starts the game when the Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Dallas started poorly in Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, falling behind by 22 in the second quarter and was unable to recover. “Every minute counts in an NBA game,” bemoaned a frustrated Carlisle, “so you fall down double digits in the first quarter and you’re going to be digging out of a hole the entire night.”

Memphis recorded an overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday to give coach Dave Joerger his first career victory. The Grizzlies trailed by six points with just over a minute to play in regulation time before rallying to avoid a 0-2 start. Memphis guard Tony Allen already has seven steals as the defensive emphasis that allowed the team to excel under former coach Lionel Hollins is continuing under Joerger, the team’s lead assistant over most of the past six seasons.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (1-1): The victory over the Pistons was a study in perseverance as Memphis committed 20 turnovers, but none were during the final nine-plus minutes of the contest. The theme afterwards revolved around the club’s ability to not succumb on a night when things were going wrong for most of the contest. “We’ve got to do it collectively,” swingman Quincy Pondexter said. “It’s about the team – and any team that plays against us will see that we’re going to fight until the end.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (1-1): Forward Dirk Nowitzki fouled out of a game for the first time in nearly four years in the loss to Houston. The big man drew his sixth foul with 6:11 remaining while trying to defending Houston’s James Harden and his exit derailed any chance of a comeback. “I would have loved to stick around a couple more minutes and try to push, but that sixth foul was tough,” said Nowitzki, who scored 22 points. “The fifth one I probably shouldn’t have reached in, but hey, it is what it is. I can’t even remember the last time I fouled out.” Nowitzki’s most-recent disqualification came against New Orleans on Nov. 4, 2009.

1. Memphis went 3-1 against Dallas last season and has won 11 of the last 17 meetings.

2. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph bounced back with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Detroit after a miserable showing (two points, 1-of-7 shooting) in a season-opening loss to San Antonio.

3. Mavericks PG Jose Calderon is 1-for-15 shooting in his first two games with the club.

