Preview: Grizzlies at Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies are not enjoying much success at home of late and are hoping the road can help return the team to form. The Grizzlies will attempt to snap a four-game slide when they open up a two-game trip at the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Mavericks have been waiting around since Saturday, when Brandan Wright made his season debut and scored 19 points in a 106-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dirk Nowitzki and coach Rick Carlisle missed Wright’s 9-of-10 effort while dealing with an illness but both are expected to be back Wednesday. “I feel good,” Nowitzki told reporters after practice on Monday. “I felt a lot better during the day Saturday, but it really hit me Friday night. Friday I was struggling to keep fluids in, so Saturday I didn’t feel so hot.” The Grizzlies aren’t feeling so hot, either, with Marc Gasol (sprained MCL) and Mike Conley (thigh contusion) out of the lineup.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-14): Conley sat out Tuesday’s 96-92 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — the ninth loss in 11 home games for Memphis — and is listed as day-to-day. Jerryd Bayless got the start in Conley’s spot but it was Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and Mike Miller (five assists apiece) setting up their teammates in another close setback. The Grizzlies, who limited their opponents to an NBA-best 89.3 points last season, have held only one of their last 12 foes under 90, going 3-9 in that span

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (14-10): Wright’s return adds a new dimension to Dallas on both sides of the ball, and he could see some time at the power forward spot in place of Nowitzki or as the center in a smaller unit. Wright was quick to credit Carlisle’s offensive philosophy for his strong season debut. “We’ve got a pretty free-flowing offense,” Wright told the team‘s website. “(Carlisle) doesn’t really call plays unless he needs to, and that’s my strength — just flowing around, screening, moving around, cutting, pretty much doing whatever. I’m just using my strengths to my advantage.”

1. Dallas took the first meeting 111-99 in Memphis on Nov. 2.

2. Miller left Tuesday’s game with a sprained ankle and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Mavericks G Devin Harris (toe) has yet to play this season and has been shut down from practicing indefinitely.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 92