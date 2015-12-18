Preview: Grizzlies at Mavericks

Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki is mired in a four-game slump and looks for a breakout performance when the Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Nowitzki is averaging just 13.3 points on 20-of-55 shooting during the stretch and hasn’t scored more than 14 in any of the games.

Nowitzki wasn’t the only Dallas player who struggled on Wednesday, when the Mavericks scored a season low in points while being thrashed 107-81 by the Indiana Pacers. Dallas shot just 36.7 percent from the field and 8-of-33 from 3-point range while being outscored 20-3 on fast-break points as it lost for the third time in four games. Memphis has also dropped three of its last four games after losing 98-85 to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Grizzlies entered the game with a league-leading free-throw percentage of 82.6 but were just 16-of-28 against Chicago.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (14-13): Center Marc Gasol and point guard Mike Conley each scored only eight points against the Bulls and were a combined 7-of-24 shooting, with Conley going 1-of-8 from 3-point range. “Tough night for them,” Memphis coach David Joerger said afterward. “Trying to get them going, trying to put the ball in their hands. Neither guy is a guy that you feature and they believe that it’s to score, score, score. They’re pure-hearted.” Shooting guard Courtney Lee matched his season high of 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and is averaging 16.5 points over the last two games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (14-12): Dallas actually held a two-point lead at halftime against Indiana before the Pacers outscored the Mavericks 62-34 in the second half. “We couldn’t get a stop,” small forward Chandler Parsons told reporters. “Offensively, we got some good looks. Our primary guys just got cold and missed a lot of open looks. You know, we knew they were going to come out, and they shoot the ball well in their home building. We didn’t crack down defensively enough.” Dallas backup point guard Devin Harris injured his hamstring and his availability for Friday’s game is uncertain.

1. Conley scored 21 points as the Grizzlies posted a 110-96 home win over the Mavericks on Nov. 24.

2. Memphis PF Brandan Wright (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined at least six weeks.

3. Dallas SG Wesley Matthews is 7-of-23 shooting over the past two games.

