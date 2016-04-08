Preview: Grizzlies at Mavericks

Veteran guard J.J. Barea has fueled a five-game winning with his torrid play and the Dallas Mavericks look to move closer to clinching a playoff spot when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Barea has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time in his 10-year NBA career and he is averaging 24.2 points during the five-game stretch.

Barea was elevated to the starting role due to an injury to point guard Deron Williams (sports hernia) and he has helped Dallas move into seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race with just four games remaining. He had 27 points and eight assists and knocked down four 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 88-86 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks are also excelling on defense and have held each opponent under 90 points while allowing an average of 86 points during the five-game winning streak. Memphis has been ravaged by injuries and ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 108-92 on Tuesday to remain in a virtual tie for fifth place with the Portland Trail Blazers.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southeast (Memphis), KTXA (Dallas)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-36): Power forward Zach Randolph had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Bulls and is thriving in his return to the go-to player role. Randolph has eight 20-point, 10-rebound outings and 17 double-doubles this season and is trying to guide the injury-ravaged team above the turmoil. “If we come out and play like that every game we give ourselves a chance to win,” Randolph told reporters. “Even through the circumstances of our team and what we have going on, but all we can do is play hard.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (40-38): Barea’s hot streak has come during a time veteran power forward Dirk Nowitzki is struggling as Dallas coach Rick Carlisle has slowed the pace due to the loss of Williams. Nowitzki had just seven points against the Rockets and is averaging 12 points on 23-on-84 shooting - a measly 27.4 percent - during the winning streak. “One of the reasons Dirk is having a hard time getting open looks is because we are playing a different style right now,” Carlisle told reporters. “I am proud of our guys for being willing to be team guys and play this way. We lived to fight another day.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks are 31-9 at home against the Grizzlies, including a 97-88 victory on Dec. 18.

2. Grizzlies veteran swingman Vince Carter had 17 points against Chicago and has reached double figures in five of the past six games.

3. Dallas SG Wesley Matthews is averaging 17.4 points while making 38 3-pointers over the past nine contests.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 90, Grizzlies 83