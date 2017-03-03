Preview: Grizzlies at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks suffered through one of the worst scoring efforts in franchise history when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. Dallas will strive to put the ball through the hoop much more often on Friday, when it hosts the Grizzlies and attempts to put November's 64-point effort in the rearview mirror.

The Mavericks barely topped their all-time low of 62 points in 1997 while shooting a porous 28.8 percent from the field in the 80-64 home loss on Nov. 18. Dallas enters this contest with four losses in its last six games and failed to reach 100 points in any of the outings. Memphis is coming off a 130-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns that represented the franchise's highest-scoring contest since rolling up 135 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 15, 2010. The Grizzlies shot a season-best 55.8 percent from the field against the Suns and are 9-0 this season when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (36-25): Point guard Mike Conley (29 points), center Marc Gasol (28) and reserve power forward Zach Randolph (23) all scored over 20 points against the Suns, marking the fourth time this season all three topped 20 in one game. Memphis coach David Fizdale appreciated the trio's effort in the high-scoring affair and made it clear the showing had nothing to with strategic changes. "They're doing it. I'm doing the same thing I've been doing," Fizdale told reporters. "I'm running the same plays. I'm doing the same thing, so it's just them taking it upon themselves to really be more aggressive, and obviously I talk to them a lot about 'you've got to be a little more selfish,' especially this time of year and that will help our role players be better players because it will draw so much attention."

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (24-36): Dallas is averaging just 93.3 points over its last six games and dropped a 100-95 decision to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Mavericks committed 22 turnovers against Atlanta -- nearly double their season average of 11.5 -- and the defense was shaky as well as the Hawks shot 56.3 percent from the field. Guard Seth Curry had made 10-of-15 3-pointers while averaging 25 points over the past two games and figures to again play a big role on Friday even if Wesley Matthews (hip) returns from a one-game absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are 10-32 all-time in Dallas after the November victory.

2. Dallas PF Dirk Nowitzki is 48 points away from becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.

3. Memphis is 23-6 when making 10 or more 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Mavericks 89