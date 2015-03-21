Randolph, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Mavericks

DALLAS -- If this was a playoff preview, the Memphis Grizzlies have to feel good about their chances.

Memphis’ dominant frontcourt combo of center Marc Gasol and forward Zach Randolph combined for 36 points as the Grizzlies easily dispatched the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The Grizzlies (48-21) not only needed the win in their push for the second seed in the Western Conference, but to help flush away the taste of blowing a big lead in Tuesday’s loss to lowly Detroit.

”That was a good game, a competitive Western Conference game,“ Memphis coach David Joerger said. ”Both teams wanted it and we came out on top. They are a very good team.

“They missed some shots and we really came out with a defensive effort early in the game and tried to pressure as many of their shots as possible. They will say they had a tough shooting night and truly in fact they did. I think our defense played a part in that.”

Memphis also moved 4 1/2 games up on Dallas in the Southwest Division and clinched the season series 3-1. The Mavs (44-26) fell behind San Antonio (43-25) into seventh in the West.

Randolph scored a game-high 21 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists. Gasol added 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late.

”Our bigs were aggressive,“ Joerger said. ”Sometimes they just attacked before the double team came, and sometimes they baited and brought guys over and our spacing was good.

“I thought the energy and the passion that Marc Gasol played with tonight was great. That is how we roll and everyone else feeds off of that. It was a great team win.”

The Grizzlies had seven players score in double figures, including forward Jeff Green (15), guard Beno Udrih (12) and guard Vince Carter (11) off the bench.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks would face off in the first round of the playoffs if the standings stay the way they are now.

“We have to take care of the task at hand each and every time,” Carter said. “This was the next opponent and we knew we could possibly play them, but we have to take care of business to take care of the next one. We can’t look past any team, and this was a big win to kind of get ourselves back on a win streak and feeling good about ourselves again.”

Memphis gladly took advantage of a Dallas meltdown in the third quarter to open up a 24-point lead. Whistles were blowing frequently, leading to the ejection of Dallas forward Amar‘e Stoudemire with two technicals, with another technical called on coach Rick Carlisle.

The aftermath didn’t sit well with any of the Mavs, especially Carlisle, who didn’t mince words with reporters.

“We were poor in all areas, really,” Carlisle said. “Whatever you ask me about, I really don’t have a lot of positive things to say. It’s a situation where we all own it. It’s just really a very, very bad performance, and I‘m afraid it’s going to look even worse on film.”

Dallas did pull within nine points (95-86) on guard Monta Ellis’ jumper with five minutes remaining. Green drilled an open 3-pointer to make it 102-90 and end any hopes of a comeback.

The Mavericks were paced by 16 each points from forward Dirk Nowitzki and reserve guard Devin Harris. Ellis and forward Chandler Parsons struggled with their shot en route to 12 points apiece. Center Tyson Chandler grabbed 13 boards.

Dallas completed a season-long five-game homestand at 3-2.

The Grizzlies return home Saturday night to face Portland, while Dallas is at Phoenix on Sunday.

The Grizzlies created separation at the end of both the first and second quarters. A 10-2 run gave Memphis a 44-37 lead at the half.

Randolph had eight points at the break, but it was the bench that helped Memphis stretch its advantage. Udrih also scored eight, center Kosta Koufos and Carter each had six points, and Green had five.

Dallas was only shooting 34.2 percent at halftime. Ellis, Nowitzki and Parsons -- the team’s top three scorers -- were a combined 3 of 18 from the floor.

Reserve forward Charlie Villanueva (12 points) did key a 14-3 run in the second quarter as Dallas briefly regained the lead, but the Mavs soon hit a cold spell.

“Those guys made some great plays, but we contributed,” Carlisle said. “It’s ugly. There’s no two ways about it, but we’ve got to take responsibility for it and prepare for the next one. With a dozen left, they’re going to go by quickly. It’s just an opportunity lost, unfortunately.”

NOTES: Memphis G Mike Conley returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an ankle sprain. He was injured March 11. ... Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki came in with consecutive games of at least 20 points for the first time since January. He had also knocked down 11-of-16 3-pointers in the previous three games. He was 1-for-2 from long range Friday ... Memphis G/F Tony Allen returned to the starting lineup in place of F Jeff Green. Allen made his 37th start of the season.