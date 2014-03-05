Preview: Grizzlies at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled back to .500 for the first time since early November with three straight wins and seven in their last 10 games, and have their sights set on a spot in the Eastern Conference’s top four as they host the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday. Brooklyn is playing its best basketball of the season, with an average margin of victory of 16 points during the streak. “We can’t rest (at .500),” Paul Pierce told the New York Post, “That’s the key (and) now it’s time to surpass that.”

Memphis has ripped off two straight wins and is also 7-3 in its last 10 but remains outside of the playoff picture in the West, trailing Dallas by one game for the eighth and final spot. Tayshaun Prince led the Grizzlies in Washington on Monday, scoring a season-high 21 points in a 110-104 victory. Memphis is 16-11 away from home this season and is in the midst of a key stretch in which it will play 12 of its next 18 on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT MEMPHIS (34-25): The Grizzlies lead the Western Conference in scoring defense at an average of 95.1 points but struggle on the offensive end as one of only three teams in the West averaging less than 100 points (95.7). Point guard Mike Conley leads the offense for the Grizzlies, averaging 17.6 points and 6.3 assists, and is returning to form of late after missing seven games in February with a sprained ankle. Conley has totaled 42 points and 14 assists in Memphis’ last two games after averaging 12 points and 5.2 assists in his first five games after returning from injury.

ABOUT BROOKLYN (29-29): The Nets’ recent success has come despite getting outrebounded routinely in 2014. Brooklyn is averaging an NBA-worst 37.3 boards since Jan. 1, but in the same span the team is 19-8. So while there are no complaints, point guard Deron Williams is aware that the Nets probably can’t get away with that kind of performance on the glass for long. “I think we have to do a better job of rebounding,” Williams said. “But we don’t want to make a habit out of it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets and Grizzlies have split the last six meetings and Memphis prevailed in its first ever visit to Brooklyn 76-72 in February of last season.

2. Nets C Jason Collins, who has totaled three points and five rebounds in limited minutes through five appearances, is expected to sign his second 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Wednesday.

3. Brooklyn tied an NBA season-high with 19 steals Monday against Chicago.

PREDICTION: Nets 109, Grizzlies 100