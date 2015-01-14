Preview: Grizzlies at Nets

Kevin Garnett will have to sit and watch as his Brooklyn Nets teammates try to snap a six-game slide Wednesday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Garnett was suspended one game by the NBA on Tuesday for head-butting Houston’s Dwight Howard in the first quarter of Brooklyn’s 113-99 home loss Monday. The Grizzlies, who are fourth in the Western Conference, have dropped three straight on the road.

Memphis ended a brief two-game skid with a 122-110 win in double overtime Sunday against Phoenix, and reinforcements could be on the way as soon as Wednesday. The Grizzlies could have Jeff Green in uniform after acquiring the high-scoring swingman from Boston in a three-team trade. It’s the Grizzlies’ first matchup against former coach Lionel Hollins, who won a franchise-record 214 games before being let go following a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (26-11): The addition of Green addresses one of few weaknesses for Memphis by providing a dynamic offensive player who can create off the dribble. He will complement point guard Mike Conley (18.3 points, 6.2 assists) and big men Marc Gasol (19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Zach Randolph (16.3 points, 11.6 rebounds). It will be interesting to see whether Green comes off the bench or slides into the starting lineup in place of Tony Allen, who is an excellent defender.

ABOUT THE NETS (16-22): In addition to Garnett’s absence, the struggling Nets also will be without point guard Deron Williams (ribs). The Nets will need plenty of offensive from Joe Johnson (16.4 points), who averaged 23.5 points in two starts against the Grizzlies last season. Garnett’s suspension also will hurt Brooklyn’s ability to matchup in the post against Gasol and Randolph, putting a strain on big men Brook Lopez (14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Mason Plumlee (10.2 points, seven rebounds).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol has scored 20 or more points 17 times this season, matching his career high set in 2012-13.

2. The Nets are 1-13 when they score fewer than 90 points.

3. Memphis is 20-1 when shooting for a higher percentage than the opposition.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 99, Nets 94