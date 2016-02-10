Preview: Grizzlies at Nets

Joe Johnson’s buzzer-beater gave the Brooklyn Nets a much-needed lift on Monday, and they will try to carry that momentum into a date with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have had a hard time closing out tight games in their last two and are trying to avoid a three-game slide heading into the All-Star break.

Brooklyn is trying to find something to be positive about in front of the break and has won two of three following a five-game slide. “It was fun,” Johnson told reporters after banking in the 3-pointer off one leg as the buzzer sounded. “Obviously, we’ve had a tough season, but to get some excitement like that out of the game was exciting. I‘m happy for the fans.” Memphis is missing that sort of clutch shot-making after losing at home to the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers – both in overtime. The Grizzlies took another hit in Monday’s 112-106 loss to Portland when center Marc Gasol left the game with an injury that was revealed to be a broken right foot after tests on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (30-22): Gasol managed only 11 minutes before limping off with the help of trainers against the Trail Blazers, and coach Dave Joerger figured the injury was relatively minor while speaking with reporters after the game. Memphis went smaller without Gasol on the floor and pushed reserve small forward Jeff Green to 39 minutes on Monday while pushing Zach Randolph into the middle. “Marc is a cornerstone of our franchise, and we are focused on getting him healthy,” Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in a press release about the injury. “Marc will be out indefinitely and a further update will be provided after the All-Star Break.”

ABOUT THE NETS (14-39): Brooklyn is in the process of interviewing candidates for the open general manager position and owner Mikhail Prokhorov was on hand to see Johnson’s buzzer beater. The Russian billionaire jumped to his feet on Johnson’s winner but has so far been reluctant to give detailed answers about the GM search or the team’s future. Johnson, who is on pace to record his lowest scoring average since 2002-03, in not likely a part of that future at age 34 but has been playing better of late with averages of 17 points and 7.8 assists in the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets PF Thaddeus Young is averaging 18 points and 11.3 rebounds in the last four contests.

2. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley scored a season-high 27 points on Monday.

3. Memphis has taken three straight in the series, including a 101-91 home victory on Oct. 31.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 100, Nets 92