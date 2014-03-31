Preview: Grizzlies at Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies aim to end their first losing streak in nearly two months when they continue a five-game road trip at Denver on Tuesday. After a late collapse in a loss at Golden State on Friday, the Grizzlies fell short in a comeback bid in a 105-98 setback at Portland on Sunday, falling a half-game out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Zach Randolph scored 21 points and Marc Gasol added 20 as Memphis suffered a second consecutive loss for the first time since Feb. 3 and 5.

Denver has dropped three straight games after a 133-102 loss to San Antonio at home on Friday, a defeat that also snapped the Nuggets’ five-game winning streak at home. Randy Foye scored 20 points and Kenneth Faried added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Denver, which gave up a season high in scoring to fall within one loss of clinching its first losing season since 2002-03. The teams have split their first two encounters and complete the four-game season series Friday at Memphis.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (43-30): The second half of a back-to-back on the road is all part of a challenging stretch run that is beginning to make an impact on Memphis, which has allowed at least 100 points in consecutive games for the first time in almost a month. The Grizzlies get just one day off after leaving Denver before they visit Minnesota and also have a road test at red-hot San Antonio on Sunday before hosting Miami. The regular season ends with games against Phoenix and Dallas, Memphis’ competition for the final two playoff spots in the West.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (32-41): Swingman Wilson Chandler has missed four straight games due to a groin strain and also has been dealing with a hip issue as he weighs the possibility of shutting things down for the remainder of the season. Chandler said over the weekend that such a decision will be made soon, according to the Denver Post. Faried has picked up some of the slack lately, averaging 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the four-game span with Chandler on the sidelines.

1. Foye is 22-for-47 from 3-point range over a six-game stretch.

2. Randolph has scored at least 21 points in each game on the current road trip.

3. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley has 15 assists against two turnovers in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 99, Grizzlies 96