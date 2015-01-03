Preview: Grizzlies at Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying a franchise-best 24-8 start and look to add another win to the ledger when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Memphis has fed on Western Conference opponents and improved to 16-4 against such clubs by posting a 109-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Denver has lost three consecutive games with the first two coming at home to drop its mark to 9-8 at the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets have struggled on defense of late, allowing more than 100 in six straight games and giving up an average of 107.8 points during the stretch. Memphis has been sailing along without power forward Zach Randolph, who will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last nine road games and are 11-4 overall.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (24-8): Center Marc Gasol had 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers for his 10th double-double of the season as he continues to have a solid campaign. Point guard Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists and is in the midst of a five-game torrid stretch that has seen him average 22.4 points and make 17-of-27 3-point attempts. Forward Tayshaun Prince has shown life with three straight double-digit scoring games and is 12-of-21 from the field during the span.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (13-20): Power forward Kenneth Faried put forth another strong performance when he had 18 points and 19 rebounds in Thursday’s 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Faried started the season off slowly but has come to life lately with four double-doubles in a five-game stretch, including three efforts of 19 or more rebounds. After three stellar showings, Faried had just four points and four rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers before bouncing back against Chicago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won four of the last six meetings.

2. Denver PG Ty Lawson has three 20-point outings over the last five games and is averaging 21.8 points during the stretch.

3. Gasol had scored 20 or more points 17 times this season after having only eight such games last season.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 105, Grizzlies 102