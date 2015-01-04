Nuggets dominate Grizzlies behind Lawson, Afflalo

DENVER - A rare chance to sleep in might turn into a routine after the way the Denver Nuggets played on Saturday night.

Guard Ty Lawson had 25 points and 11 assists, guard Arron Afflalo scored 23, and the Nuggets routed the Memphis Grizzlies 114-85 on Saturday night.

Forward Kenneth Faried had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who led by as many as 33 to end a three-game skid.

Center Marc Gasol had 18 points for Memphis, which had won three straight.

The Grizzlies got in early Saturday morning after beating the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday night, and the Nuggets took advantage. Coach Brian Shaw pushed the morning shootaround to 3 p.m. and his team responded with one of its better games of the season.

“At this part of the year the weather’s bad,” Shaw said. “I didn’t have the guys get up and come in for an hour, hour and a half, then go home and come back again. When you have a young team, guys like to go out as well. Am I torturing them by making them get up in the morning? Maybe they have more time to recover. It’s something I‘m experimenting with.”

The experiment might continue after Saturday.

The Nuggets trailed by three early but took control in the second quarter. Rookie center Jusuf Nurkic was a big factor in the third when Denver stretched an 11-point halftime lead to 23. He finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

“He’s one of the strongest guys in the NBA and once he gets comfortable down there on the block and gets more confidence he’s going to be a beast,” Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur said.

It was the second straight solid game for Nurkic, who set career highs in blocks (three) and rebounds (10) in a loss at Chicago on Thursday. He had an even better performance against the Grizzlies.

Nurkic had four of his five blocks in the third quarter, including one on Gasol in the final seconds that drew the ire of the Memphis center.

“It was more that we couldn’t get stops,” Gasol said. “We had three quarters over 30 points and that’s too many for us. You’re not going to win many games with that.”

It summed up the third for the Grizzlies, who were outscored 34-22 in the period.

“Yeah, it was frustrating,” guard Mike Conley said. “We felt we were starting to play a little bit better. We got our opportunities and weren’t able to capitalize and they did. They came right back at us, they made shots, they got stops, which adds to the little bit of frustration.”

The Nuggets went on an 8-0 at the beginning of the second half to take a 57-40 lead. Memphis cut it to 12 but Lawson’s 3-pointer made it 67-49 midway through the period.

The Grizzlies (24-9) scored the next eight points but things unraveled for the Southwest Division leaders.

Conley missed a short jumper, guard Tony Allen fouled Lawson, who was starting a fastbreak. Memphis coach David Joerger began jawing at the officials, who hit him with two technicals and an ejection.

“I thought he got fouled twice in a row,” Joerger said. “There’s a lot of pent-up frustration about him, Marc Gasol, Zach (Randolph) and guys like that. It just came out.”

Denver (14-20) hit three free throws, and after a bucket by Memphis Gasol picked up a technical.

The well-rested Nuggets ended the quarter with a 16-3 run to lead 83-60.

“I‘m not going to lie, I‘m loving it,” Lawson said of the afternoon shootarounds. “Personally, I said I don’t understand getting up at 7:45, eight, to do a shootaround when we’re not going to remember it. Instead, we’re coming in at 3:30 and well rested. The last three games played like that I think we had good starts.”

Two 3-pointers by forward Wilson Chandler made it 99-68 midway through the fourth.

Nuggets guard Nate Robinson suffered a sprained right wrist midway through the second. He warmed up at halftime and stayed on the bench with his wrist wrapped in ice.

NOTES: Memphis F Zach Randolph missed his seventh straight game with a sore right knee. Joerger said there is no update on when Randolph will be able to play again. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur (lower left leg strain) missed seven of the previous eight games but was upgraded from emergency status to available against Memphis. ... Joerger has been pleased with the addition of 17-year guard Vince Carter. “He is an absolute pro and he’s been nothing short of that,” Jorge said. “He’s been great for us.” ... Denver is giving up the second most free throw attempts and makes in the NBA. Phoenix gives up the most in both categories.