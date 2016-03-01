Grizzlies pull out victory over Nuggets

DENVER -- Zach Randolph provided some stability as the Memphis Grizzlies adjust to a roster in transition.

Randolph had 22 points and six assists, forward Matt Barnes had 16, and Memphis beat the Denver Nuggets 103-96 on Monday night.

Guard Mario Chalmers had 15 off the bench for the Grizzlies (35-24), who are now 5-2 without center Marc Gasol. The team’s leading scorer had season-ending surgery on his fractured right foot in February.

Memphis has compensated for Gasol’s absence with a group effort. Five players scored in double figures, including two -- guards P.J. Hairston and Lance Stephenson -- who joined the team at the trading deadline.

Hairston and Stephenson had 14 points each.

“It can get better for us once we get guys acclimated to what we’re trying to do now,” said guard Mike Conley, who had seven points and nine assists. “The quicker we learn that the better we can be going forward.”

It helps when the Grizzlies can throw the ball into a power forward like Randolph, who has 16,438 points in his 16-year career. When he wasn’t maneuvering down low Monday, he was kicking it out for a teammate for an open shot.

“I‘m doing whatever I can to help the team,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of attention on me, so move the ball, hit the guys for open shots. Play team ball.”

Forward Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 11 rebounds and guard Gary Harris scored 15 for the Nuggets (23-37), who were playing their first game without leading scorer Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari suffered a severely sprained right ankle in Friday’s overtime loss at Dallas. An MRI showed he has two torn ligaments but no fracture. He will be out at least three weeks.

“He’s a vital part of this team and a huge part of what we’ve done so far,” Harris said. “Everybody hates to see him go down. It’s up to us. It’s going to take a full team effort.”

Forward JaKarr Sampson, who got the start in place of Gallinari, scored seven points and had three of Denver’s 20 turnovers.

Denver missed Gallinari’s ability to get to the free-throw line. He is averaging 8.2 attempts per game and the Nuggets didn’t shoot their eighth foul shot until the fourth quarter.

They finished eight-for-10 from the line and had only three attempts in the second half while Memphis hit 28 of 36 free throws.

“It’s hard to beat a team when they shoot 36 free throws and give up 30 points on turnovers,” Harris said. “If we take care of the ball and not foul as much, we win that game.”

The game was tied at 71 through three quarters and neither team led by more than eight. D.J. Augustin’s layup early in the fourth gave Denver a 78-76 lead with 9:33 left, its first since midway through the first quarter.

The lead changed hands three times over the next four minutes. After Harris scored on a fast break to cut Memphis’ lead to 90-89, Randolph scored two straight layups to extend the lead to five with 4:01 left.

One of those layups came when Conley waved off a play call from coach Dave Joerger, who was more than happy with the result.

“Mike Conley called a great play,” Joerger said. “We got some movement and there’s Zach at the front of the rim. ”

Faried’s layup made it 94-91 but the Nuggets missed three shots and had three turnovers in the last 3:10. Randolph hit a hook shot with 44 seconds left, and the Grizzlies hit five free throws down the stretch to seal it.

NOTES: Grizzlies C Brandan Wright was out with a right knee injury suffered in Saturday’s loss at Phoenix. Wright is averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game this season. ... Denver F JaKarr Sampson will be one of the players that sees more minutes with F Danilo Gallinari out with a sprained right ankle. Sampson was signed Feb. 22 and got his first start with Denver on Monday. Gallinari is expected to miss at least three weeks with the injury. ... The Grizzlies lead the NBA in turnover differential. ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic did not play in the three games heading into Monday. Coach Michael Malone said the glut of big men and Nurkic’s sore left knee has kept him out of the rotation.