Preview: Grizzlies at Pacers

The Indians Pacers look to extend the best start in franchise history Monday night when they put their unbeaten mark on the line at home against Memphis. The Pacers are 7-0 for the first time ever after a 96-91 win at Brooklyn on Saturday, maintaining their status as the lone undefeated team in the NBA. Although it is early, Indiana has already opened a four-game advantage on its Central Division opponents, each of whom have losing records.

Memphis finished a 2-1 homestand with a 108-90 win over Golden State on Saturday. It matched the Grizzlies’ largest margin of victory since March 3 and pushed the club back to .500 for the third time as it exchanges losses and wins on the young season. Zach Randolph, who left the previous game early for the birth of his son, had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (3-3): Point guard Mike Conley has been a big part of the Memphis scoring attack over the years - averaging double digits in each of the past five seasons - but he has elevated his game on that end of the floor this season. Conley poured in 20 points on a 9-of-11 effort from the floor in just 25 minutes against Golden State, and is averaging a team-high 20.2 points on 52.3 percent shooting. His performance has helped the Grizzlies shoot 47.4 percent as a team, the fourth-highest mark in the league entering Sunday’s action.

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-0): Paul George scored 24 points and three others had at least 15 in Saturday’s win at Brooklyn, which saw Indiana put forth another strong defensive effort. All seven of the Pacers’ victims have been held to 91 points or fewer; Indiana allows the fewest points (85.3) in the NBA by a wide margin. In 2012-13, the Pacers ranked second in that category to the Grizzlies.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers C Roy Hibbert is averaging 17.5 points and nine rebounds in his last two games, and entered Sunday ranked second in the league with 4.29 blocked shots per game.

2. Memphis PG Jerryd Bayless (sprained knee) sat out Saturday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

3. Indiana has won 13 of 16 meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Indiana 94, Memphis 87