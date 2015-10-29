Preview: Grizzlies at Pacers

All-Star Paul George looks to rebound from a rough shooting performance in the season opener when his Indiana Pacers play their home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. George, who was limited to six games last season by a broken leg, scored 17 points while adding 12 rebounds and eight assists but made 4-of-17 from the field in the 106-99 loss at Toronto on Wednesday.

The Pacers, who missed the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, led by as many as 16 in the first half before suffering the loss on the road where they were 15-26 in 2014-15. Memphis will be primed to show its better side as well after being routed by Cleveland 106-76 at home Wednesday in its opener -- shooting 35.4 percent from the field. The inside one-two punch of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph, who each scored 12 in the season debut, will try to take advantage of a new Indiana front line that needs time to develop. The Grizzlies return most of the personnel from a team that won 55 games and finished 24-17 on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (0-1): The normally-productive starting backcourt of Mike Conley and Courtney Lee was held to 4-of-17 shooting in the opener and the bench players didn’t help by recording 12 of the 16 turnovers. Gasol, who chipped in with 3.8 assists per game last season, did not set up any baskets in 30 minutes against Cleveland. Brandan Wright had eight points and two rebounds while fellow newcomer Matt Barnes missed all four shots he took in their debuts with Memphis, which made four of its first 25 shots in the opener.

ABOUT THE PACERS (0-1): Monta Ellis struggled in his first game with Indiana, making only three of his 11 shots from the field, while fellow starting guards George Hill and C.J. Miles combined for 37 points. George opened the game beside Ian Mahinmi inside as the Pacers went with a small lineup after starting big men David West and Roy Hibbert departed in the offseason. Forward Myles Turner (ankle) also sat out the opener but could make his NBA debut against the Grizzlies after fellow rookie Joe Young played two minutes Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis won both meetings in 2014-15 with Gasol averaging 26.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

2. The Pacers have won five consecutive home openers – the last four under coach Frank Vogel.

3. Conley needs 16 points to pass Shareef Abdur-Rahim (7,801) for third on Memphis’ all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Pacers 88