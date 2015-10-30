Grizzlies use big fourth quarter to beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the Indiana Pacers attempt to transition into an NBA team that forces the tempo and produces lots of points, there are glaring defensive issues.

The Memphis Grizzlies clawed at that open wound Thursday night, making 15 of 20 fourth-quarter field-goal attempts, including two clutch 3-pointers from forward Jeff Green in the final 3:23, producing a 112-103 victory over the Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Memphis (1-1), which made four of five treys in the pivotal final 12 minutes, scored 39 fourth-quarter points, including finishing on a 20-10 run.

Indiana (0-2) allowed 69 second-half points in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss at Toronto and has given up 131 points in the third and fourth quarters of its two defeats. It is the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Pacers have started the season 0-2.

Center Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 20 points, pacing seven Memphis players in double figures. Guards Mike Conley and Beno Udrih added 13 apiece, and Green scored 12, including 10 in the final quarter, when the Grizzlies outscored the Pacers, 39-28.

”I thought we moved the ball better tonight,“ Gasol said. ”We had a little more pop in our step. Late, we made some adjustments on defense, played higher on the pick and roll and rebounded well.

“When our defense is clicking, our offense is easier. We move the ball better and communicate better. We did that in the final quarter.”

Conley dished out a game-high 10 assists.

Guard George Hill led Indiana with 20 points, and forward Paul George and guard C.J. Miles each added 18 for the Pacers, whose five game-game winning streak in home openers was snapped.

Memphis now has beaten Indiana four consecutive times, including two in a row in Indianapolis.

Memphis coach Dave Joerger said that there were too many possessions in the opening half, most of them created by the Pacers’ desire to force the tempo.

“Once their 3s dried up a little bit, we did a good job of getting closer to guys, contesting shots and not giving up second-chance points,” Joerger said. “Down the stretch, we executed, didn’t turn the ball over and got shots that we were looking for. We don’t want to play 100-possession games. In years past, Indiana didn’t want to, either. But this is their new team.”

A 26-10 Memphis run, capped by a Conley 3-pointer with 7:28 remaining, pushed the Grizzlies into a 92-86 lead, but Hill scored the next four, and with 6:21 remaining, the Pacers were within 92-90.

A George 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark gave Indiana a 93-92 lead, but after that, Memphis enjoyed the 20-10, game-closing burst.

“We have to use our pace to our advantage,” said Miles, noting that Memphis shot 75 percent from the field in the final 12 minutes. “We had to make stops and not make turnovers.”

Indiana turned the ball over only three times in the fourth quarter but could not make the stops to which Miles referred.

“They are very good at the style they play, and their style won tonight,” Pacers center Ian Mahinmi said.

While Pacers coach Frank Vogel is in favor of his team’s faster pace on offense, he will continue to constantly remind his players that defense still is a huge part of the process.

“Their guys are proven offensive weapons,” Vogel said. “They are confident players who are accustomed to winning. We got caught up in several pick-and-roll situations that really hurt us. We definitely can get a lot better defensively.”

Memphis finished 41 of 82 from the field, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range, and 23 of 29 from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run to slice what had been a 75-66 Pacers lead to 75-73 through 36 minutes. Indiana began the second half on a 9-1 run, using a Hill 3-pointer at the 10:07 mark to seize a 58-51 lead, prompting a Memphis timeout.

Hill and Miles each made two 3-pointers during a third quarter in which Indiana outscored the Grizzlies 26-23.

Memphis had a roller-coaster first half, finally settling for a 50-49 lead through 24 minutes after leading by as many as 15 in the first quarter.

After missing 15 of its first 18 field-goal attempts, Indiana began to climb back into the game, making 17 of 24 after that.. Four Pacers non-starters, forward Chase Budinger, guard Rodney Stuckey, forward Myles Turner and Miles, combined for 26 first-half points, making a collective 11 of 15 field-goal attempts, including three of five from 3-point range.

Indiana outscored Memphis 29-21 during the second quarter, making 13 of 19 shots (68.4 percent).

Indiana outrebounded Memphis 22-19 through 24 minutes, though the Grizzlies wound up with a 42-38 edge on the boards.

George and Hill each were assessed a technical foul in the first half. George was fined $10,000 on Thursday after complaining publicly about the officiating in Wednesday’s loss at Toronto.

NOTES: Three Memphis starters -- F Zach Randolph, G Courtney Lee and G Mike Conley -- played high school basketball in Indiana. Randolph starred at Marion, Lee at Indianapolis Pike and Conley at Indianapolis Lawrence North. ... Grizzlies F Tony Allen started in place of F Jeff Green. ... Memphis was coming off a 106-76 opening-night loss at home to Cleveland, which got 17 points and 13 rebounds from F Kevin Love. ... Indiana also was coming off an opening-night loss, 106-99 in Toronto, a game in which Pacers PG George Hill scored 19 points. ... Memphis played without F Jarell Martin, who is sidelined after undergoing left foot surgery. ... Indiana was without F Glenn Robinson, who is battling a sore right shoulder. ... The Pacers lost at Memphis in last season’s 82nd and final game, costing Indiana the eighth and final playoff berth in the East.