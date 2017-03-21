Preview: Grizzlies at Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies are part of a three-team competition for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and they aim to take another step forward when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The contest is the opener of a four-game road trip for the Grizzlies, who have won four consecutive games to put heat on the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Memphis continued its strong play with a 104-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, and its stingy defense is allowing an average of 92.8 points during the winning streak. "We're playing with a sense of urgency defensively that we haven't played with all season long," point guard Mike Conley told reporters. "It's almost as if we turned the switch on to playoff basketball." New Orleans is playing well with four victories in its last five games, including Sunday's 123-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Guys are stepping up, making big plays, especially at the right time," All-Star power forward Anthony Davis said. "Guys are doing things what we need them to do and I feel like we're jelling and clicking."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (40-30): Conley's offense has been solid during the winning streak as he is averaging 22 points and 8.8 assists with 12 3-pointers during the stretch. The 29-year-old has reached double digits in each of his past 37 games and he has a career-best 20-point average along with a career-high 138 3-point baskets. All-Star center Marc Gasol has been solid during the stretch with averages of 18.5 points, 7.8 assists and seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (29-41): New Orleans is clicking on offense by topping 120 points three times and averaging 117.6 points during its recent hot stretch. All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins returned from a one-game absence due to knee and rib ailments and posted 15 points and 11 rebounds while Davis registered 28 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday. "We are getting contributions from everywhere," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after six players scored in double figures against Minnesota. "It's not like we have to depend on one or two guys."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans notched a 95-91 victory in Memphis on Feb. 17 to halt a seven-game skid in the series.

2. Grizzlies SF Chandler Parsons (knee) is slated to undergo surgery that will likely end his season.

3. New Orleans backup SG Jordan Crawford scored a season-best 22 points against Minnesota and is averaging 14.3 points in seven games since joining the club.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 104, Pelicans 97