Preview: Grizzlies at Pistons

A pair of 10-game streaks will be on the line Tuesday when Memphis begins a quick two-game road trip at Detroit. The Grizzlies have won 10 straight meetings with the Pistons, who have tumbled out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference with 10 straight losses overall. Memphis, which recently endured a 1-3 road trip, is coming off a 92-81 home win over Denver on Monday, improving to 2-1 since point guard Mike Conley was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Zach Randolph had 21 points and 16 rebounds as the Grizzlies moved two games up on Portland for the second seed in the West. The Pistons are coming off an 0-4 road trip capped by an 88-85 setback in Utah on Saturday that gave the struggling franchise its second double-digit losing streak of the season. Greg Monroe led five players in double figures with 16 points, but his fellow starters combined to shoot 29.2 percent from the floor as Detroit fell to 8-20 against the West.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (47-20): Conley is considered questionable as the Memphis floor general gives way to Beno Udrih in the starting lineup. While that situation works its way out, the Grizzlies have to be hoping for a little more from forward Jeff Green, who managed six points in 17 minutes against Denver as he continues to struggle with his new team. Green is shooting just 39.6 percent in 30 games since being traded to Memphis and has been given an average of 22 minutes during Conley’s absence after playing at least 30 minutes in his previous seven games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-43): Eight of Detroit’s 10 straight defeats have come by single digits and another by 10 points. It put up a fight at Utah and led in the fourth quarter before fading down the stretch, perhaps in part due to the absence of center Andre Drummond, who did not play in the second half after sustaining a concussion. Drummond, who entered that contest averaging 17.3 points and 21 rebounds in his previous three games, has passed concussion protocol and is expected to play Tuesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was held without a field goal for the first time this season against Utah and is 5-of-33 from 3-point distance this month.

2. Grizzlies C Marc Gasol had 23 points and eight rebounds to help Memphis pick up a 95-88 win over Detroit on Nov. 15 at home.

3. Pistons SF Shawne Williams is expected back after being suspended for one game for a recent head-butting incident against Portland.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Pistons 89