Jackson’s 20 assists help Pistons win

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Reggie Jackson finally played like the point guard the Detroit Pistons expected when they acquired him at the trade deadline. Jackson’s best passing performance of his career allowed them to end a pair of 10-game losing streaks.

Jackson scored 23 points and handed out a career-high 20 assists in Detroit’s 105-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at The Palace. He easily bettered his previous career best of 14 assists as the team ended a 10-game skid overall and a 10-game losing streak to the Grizzlies.

“To have 20 assists in any game is phenomenal,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He was really on the attack. He was in the paint, he was finding people and he attacked the rim himself tonight. He got all the way to the rim a few times. It’s the best game he’s played since he’s been here throughout.”

Van Gundy, who doubles as Detroit’s president of basketball operations, brought in Jackson -- a backup with Oklahoma City -- last month with the aim of making him the team’s long-term floor leader. Often tentative while trying to establish chemistry with his new teammates, Jackson shot 37.1 percent from the field while averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.3 turnovers in his first 11 games with the club. He made just two turnovers while piling up all but six of Detroit’s assists on Tuesday.

He reached the 20-assist mark with an alley-oop pass to center Andre Drummond in the closing seconds.

Related Coverage Preview: Grizzlies at Pistons

“I knew the shot clock was going down,” he said. “As I was about to turn and possibly lay it up, I saw Dre rolling, so I just threw it up. Simple, he made a great catch and dunked it.”

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope poured in 24 points, and Drummond contributed 16 points and 16 rebounds for Detroit, which won for the first time since defeating the Washington Wizards 106-89 on Feb. 22.

“Reggie took his time and didn’t force anything,” Caldwell-Pope said. “He made the right plays.”

Power forward Anthony Tolliver, making his first start of the season, added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons (24-43), who erased a 17-point deficit.

“We had a whole different mindset in the second half than we did in the first half,” Van Gundy said. “We really weren’t into the battle in the first half. We gave up too many points in the paint, but in the second half, we shut that down. It helped that we made some shots early in the half and that made us feel like we were in the game. It got us energized.”

Small forward Jeff Green’s 21 points led the Grizzlies, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference. Center Marc Gasol supplied 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while reserve guard Vince Carter added 14 points for Memphis.

The Grizzlies won their previous two games but are just 6-7 over their last 13 games.

“They got a rhythm. They got it going,” Green said. “From there, their confidence just kept (growing).”

Memphis (47-21) held a 54-39 halftime lead. It suddenly evaporated late in the third as Caldwell-Pope found his shooting stroke. Caldwell-Pope had 16 points in the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers to finish off a 13-0 run that tied the score at 73.

Jackson made an 18-foot shot early in the fourth to put the Pistons up 77-76. Pistons guard Jodie Meeks had a four-point play to answer a Carter 3-pointer and give Detroit an 88-87 advantage with 6:35 remaining.

Jackson’s driving layup with 3:46 left put Detroit up 95-90. Another Jackson layup with 1:54 remaining made it 101-92, and a 3-pointer by forward Tayshaun Prince finished off the Grizzlies.

“It was all us,” said Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph, who was held to 13 points and five rebounds. “We didn’t play defense and Reggie Jackson got it going. We’ve got to get tough. It’s not just one thing -- it’s a lot.”

NOTES: Pistons PF Greg Monroe was sidelined by a right knee strain he sustained in practice Monday. He underwent an MRI and is questionable to play at Philadelphia on Wednesday. “Greg’s a pretty durable guy,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We were a little worried yesterday, but the MRI was good.” ... Memphis PG Mike Conley missed his fourth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain. ... Detroit’s previous victory over Memphis was a 96-74, season-opening win on Oct. 28, 2009. ... Pistons SG Jodie Meeks, who leads the NBA in free throw shooting at 91.5 percent, appeared in his 400th career game. ... Memphis entered the night allowing 95.3 points per game, the second fewest behind Utah (95.1).