Barnes’ last-second shot lifts Grizzlies past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Matt Barnes could have called timeout after grabbing a defensive rebound in the closing seconds. Instead, Barnes chose a much more difficult option to set up a game-winning shot.

Barnes took a couple of dribbles and flung in a half-court heave with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 93-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at The Palace.

His teammates and coaches were screaming for a timeout so the Grizzlies could advance the ball after the Pistons missed three shot attempts. Memphis trailed throughout the second half until Barnes’ long 3-pointer.

“Everybody was calling timeout but me,” said the veteran small forward, who had eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds. “I didn’t see it or hear it, I just went for it.”

Detroit small forward Marcus Morris airballed a jumper and the Pistons missed two putback attempts before Barnes secured the rebound.

“I just knew the ball bounced long, almost to the free-throw line, and I knew I was ahead of a lot of people,” Barnes said. “I think just (Detroit point guard) Reggie Jackson was ahead of me. I wasn’t really sure what the time was but he gave me enough space to get a clean look and I shot it.”

That’s certainly not the way Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger expected the last possession to unfold.

Related Coverage Preview: Grizzlies at Pistons

“The play that we had called if they missed was to dribble three times and shoot it with four seconds on the clock from half court and win the game,” he said tongue in cheek. “So, we executed very well. ... For what we’re going through, this is something that can change things around for us.”

Morris missed a 3-point attempt in the final second following a Pistons timeout.

Power forward Zach Randolph led Memphis (13-10) with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Center Marc Gasol contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds after suffering left foot and ankle sprains against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Shooting guard Courtney Lee tossed in 14 points.

Center Andre Drummond, who grabbed the 3,000th rebound of his four-year career, topped the Pistons (12-11) with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Point guard Reggie Jackson had 18 points and seven assists and Morris added 16 points.

“It’s the toughest loss all season,” Jackson said. “They found a way to battle back. Just the unimaginable, unexplainable happened at the end.”

Detroit reserve point guard Steve Blake made his 1,000th career 3-pointer during the second quarter while adding a season-high 11 points.

Both teams were coming off lopsided defeats. The Pistons lost by 20 in Charlotte on Monday night and the Grizzlies fell by 37 at home to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Detroit thought it had bounced back from that stinker and instead got stung by an improbable shot.

“What are you going to do? He took the shot way too early, from way too far, and the thing went in,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “But when you give up nine offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter and don’t execute down the stretch, and you don’t even run your last play through to the last option, then those things are going to happen to you.”

Detroit led by as much as 13 in the second half and was still up by seven, 74-67, as the fourth quarter began.

Memphis cut the deficit to one early in the fourth but couldn’t get back on top until Barnes’ heave.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer to give the Pistons a 92-87 advantage.

Randolph answered with a tip-in and Gasol made one of two free throws with 29.4 seconds left, cutting the Pistons’ lead to 92-90.

Barnes finished off the comeback.

“Got lucky,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good.”

NOTES: The Pistons entered the game 28th in in the NBA in field-goal shooting and coach Stan Van Gundy thinks his players are passing up too many opportunities. “We have some guys dealing with some confidence issues,” he said. “The ball hasn’t been going in, so you’re not as quick on the trigger.” ... Detroit’s 8-2 home record was its best start at The Palace since it went 13-2 in the 2007-08 season. ... The Grizzlies have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. ... Memphis had won 13 of its last 14 games when C Marc Gasol reached 20 points. ... The Grizzlies were 11-1 when leading at halftime. ... Memphis coach Dave Joerger’s fears that PF JaMychal Green sprained a knee against Oklahoma City on Tuesday were unfounded. “I didn’t need to bring that up last night after the game,” Joerger said. “He’s fine.”