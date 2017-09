F Jarell Martin is sidelined after undergoing left foot surgery in September. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

C Marc Gasol finished with 12 points and five rebounds as the Grizzlies were routed by Cleveland in their season opener. “We were very hesitant offensively,” Gasol said. “We missed a lot of shots and then that affected our defense. We were giving up layups in the paint. We were giving up threes.”